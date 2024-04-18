VIDEO: Argyle ISD Candidate Forum

The Cross Timbers Gazette hosted a forum for Argyle ISD Board of Trustees candidates on Wednesday, April 18, at Argyle High School.

Two school board seats are being contested this May. In Place 4, Rich McDowell and Joshua Pezzuto are vying to succeed Ritchie Deffenbaugh. In Place 5, incumbent Dr. Leona McDade’s reelection bid is being challenged by Wendy McCue.

Election Day is May 4, and early voting will run April 22-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The forum was video recorded by The Talon, Argyle High School’s student-run newspaper.