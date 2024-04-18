Blood drive to be held in Flower Mound

Ahead of Mother’s Day on May 12, Carter BloodCare is inviting residents to donate blood this month to help local moms.

Blood donors help mothers going through difficult childbirths or those with medical complications after delivery. Transfusions are needed in one out of every 83 childbirths, according to the America’s Blood Centers organization. The U.S. rate of transfusions in childbirth rose by 54% between 2006 and 2015, the ABC group discovered.

Carter BloodCare will join the Mike Lyon Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 4 at Flower Mound First Baptist Church, 1901 Timber Creek Road. Click here to sign up.

Residents 17 years – or 16 with parental consent – and older can donate with Carter BloodCare. There is no upper age limit. As a thank-you gift in May, Carter BloodCare is giving away a six-pack of reusable hot-cold cups to each donor, while supplies last, according to Carter BloodCare news release. Lids are included with the colorful 16-ounce beverage cups.

Because the need is so great, Carter BloodCare hosts up to 30 mobile blood drives daily. To find the nearest blood drive, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.