Thursday, April 18, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Mitchell: Online resources available for Denton County residents

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
13
Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Last November, we launched FindHelp Denton County in collaboration with the cities of Denton and Lewisville to provide an online resource for our residents in need.

In the three months since, more than 4,600 new and returning users have visited the website at findhelp.dentoncounty.gov to look for assistance with housing, food, transportation, health, and other resources.

An estimated 40 percent of the individuals, who can remain anonymous, searched for housing options. The second most common search was for food, followed closely by health. One of the most common items sought in the goods category were glasses.

The idea behind FindHelp Denton County was to ensure everyone has access to the latest information available from nonprofit organizations and other entities to help with whatever they may need.

The search is by zip code, which then narrows down the available resources to those nearby.

Many of us have experienced times of need or know someone who needs an extra hand. By making this tool available, we hope to assist with making the connections needed to have those needs met.

We also recently, with the help of United Way of Denton County, launched a website at unitedwaydenton.crediblemind.com. This online self-care platform allows individuals to access information about mental health needs they or their families may be experiencing. The website also has self-assessment tools available to determine levels of stress, anxiety, or other mental health situations.

Individuals can anonymously seek information from this website to use as a guide in seeking assistance. This goes hand-in-hand with our Mental Health Navigators program launched last year to allow individuals to call or text “Links” to 940-349-3000 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will reach a mental health navigator who can assist with finding needed services.

As Denton County continues to grow, we understand the need for more accessibility to resources as we all navigate this experience we call life.

Please keep these links in your phone or somewhere handy so that, if needed, you can use them or share the information with someone else.

Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieMitchell. If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.

Previous article
Blood drive to be held in Flower Mound
Next article
News from Double Oak Town Hall — April 2024
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.