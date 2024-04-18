News from Double Oak Town Hall — April 2024

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

On March 19th, Braums opened its location in Double Oak. The store opened with huge success after 3+ years, including COVID and supply chain delays. On Friday, April 5th, the town took part in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Although this update was written before the event, the mayor, council, and citizens are honored to participate.

Thank you to all past and present council members and mayors for attracting this excellent new partner to Double Oak.

In March, the citizens of Double Oak enjoyed the annual Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23rd. With the assistance of the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, the Double Oak Women’s Club hosts this fun event. The pancakes taste great, and watching the children take off during the Easter Egg hunt to capture their eggs is just one of the fun family traditions that Double Oak is known for.

The Double Oak Town Council will set dates this month to hold public meetings in May/June on the drainage study that was done by our town engineer in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. These meetings will focus on the town and its infrastructure and its impact on drainage within the town limits. Public notices will be posted and emailed once the dates have been set. This is a marathon task for the town and not a sprint. This is comprehensive, and the town has not had a survey like this since 2008.

Double Oak Town Hall needs a new septic system due to the age and size of the current system. The engineering study has been completed, and the town is now taking bids to replace the system. Once the bids are voted on and approved, the target to start this work would occur after the annual 4th of July Festival hosted by the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department.

May 4 General Election

The Cross Timbers Gazette will host a Candidate Forum on Thursday, April 18th, in the Double Oak Council Chambers. The forum will start at 7 p.m., preceded by a meet-and-greet with the candidates at 6 p.m.

Terms expiring are as follows: 2-Year Term: Jean Hillyer, 1-Year Terms: Mark Dieterich, Dr. K Khourschid Favero.

Candidates running for these seats are as follows and in order as they will appear on the ballot in May (‘i’ means incumbent): (1) Jaquelyne Barrow, (2) Dr. K Khourschid Favero (i), (3) Janet Robertson, (4) Mark Dieterich (i), (5) Ginger Brittain, (6) Jean Hillyer (i).

Citizens will vote for three council members, and the three with the most votes will win the election—best of luck to all the candidates.

DOWC Casino Night

Join the Double Oak Women’s Club for its annual Casino Night Fundraiser benefitting the Connie Gall Scholarship Foundation on April 27 at 7 p.m. at the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets are $40 and will be sold in advance. They are also offering table sponsorships for $125. Please reach out to Jane Geelan-Sayres at 214-888-4039 for tickets.

50th Birthday Update

Plans continue to take shape for the Town’s 50th Birthday Party on May 18.

Vendor Spaces Are Available: If you are a small business owner, artist, or crafter who would like to showcase and sell your wares during the birthday celebration, you can rent a 10’ x 10’ booth space to promote your products. We will provide the space you need for your canopy, tables, chairs, and whatever you need for your display. Rental fee: $50. Time: Noon to 5 p.m. To learn more or to get a rental space agreement, contact Bonnie Morrow ([email protected])

Volunteer Opportunities: On the day of the celebration, we will need volunteers to help man carnival games, give residents tickets, set up, clean up, and sell t-shirts and hats.

This is just a heads-up so people can mark their calendars to volunteer. We will have sign-up capabilities in April, showing jobs and time slots available. If you volunteer for a three-hour time slot, you will receive a 50th Birthday volunteer t-shirt as a thank-you for your service. So – watch for the sign-up on the town website and an announcement in future Friday Blast Newsletters.

Thank you for reading this update and, more importantly, being involved as a citizen in this great town called Double Oak!

To catch all exciting news or updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].