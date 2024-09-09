Kendra Gives Back: Yoga for Cancer nonprofit to hold special class

Yoga Bridge, a nonprofit yoga program for people affected by a cancer diagnosis, will hold a special free event this weekend at The Shops at Highland Village.

Yoga Bridge-Yoga for Cancer is the proud recipient of the Kendra Gives Back program, in which the Kendra Scott jewelry store at The Shops, 1500 Cottonwood Creek, Suite 180, will donate 20% of all purchases made at the store on Saturday. To celebrate, Yoga Bridge will offer a free gentle morning yoga class at 9 a.m. Saturday at the store, according to a news release from the organization. The class is suitable for all levels of yoga. Snacks and shopping will follow.

Yoga Bridge has been providing free and minimal cost specialized yoga programs for cancer patients, survivors and their family members since 2011.

For more information about the event, and to register, contact Yoga Bridge Co-Founder Susan Reeves at 214-912-6328 or [email protected].