Flower Mound to host 9/11 ceremony

The town of Flower Mound is inviting the community to attend a special ceremony this week in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday outside Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. The remembrance ceremony will be dedicated to those who died in the attacks, as well as the heroes who helped save others, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Flower Mound Fire Chief Paul Henley, Police Chief David Coulon, and other town leaders will speak during the ceremony.