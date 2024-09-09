Texas Health hospitals recognized for quality heart and vascular care

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospitals in Flower Mound, Denton and Alliance, among other DFW locations, were recently recognized by the American Heart Association for their advanced care of patients with heart attacks, strokes and diabetes.

Fifteen Texas Health facilities received “Get With The Guidelines” awards for heart attack treatment, and 12 were recognized for stroke and diabetes care.

According to the American Heart Association, the number of adults in the U.S. suffering from a stroke will double to 20 million, between 2020 and 2050.

It comes as no surprise that strokes rank No. 5 among all causes of death, according to the American Heart Association. Strokes rank as the No. 5 cause of death in Texas as well.

And nationwide, heart disease and strokes claim more lives each year than all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease combined.

“No matter their ZIP code, Texas Health is committed to providing North Texans with the care they deserve,” said Kirk King, Texas Health’s Hospital Channel chief operating officer. “We’re ready to address the most complex cases by offering advanced technologies and compassionate care.”

Sunita Koshy-Nesbitt, M.D., M.B.A., a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist, agrees, adding that the awards go beyond high scores and national recognition.

“I’m pleased our facilities have been recognized by the American Heart Association for their commitment to providing quality care,” said Koshy-Nesbitt, who also serves as Texas Health’s Hospital Channel chief quality officer and as chief medical and quality officer for Texas Health Physicians Group.

“Texas Health will continue to provide the necessary resources, along with the comprehensive cardiovascular and stroke care, North Texans expect to receive each time they enter our doors.”

To learn more about Texas Health’s specialized services, click on diabetes treatment, heart and vascular care and stroke care.