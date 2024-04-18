Trader Joe’s coming to Coppell

A Trader Joe’s grocery store is coming to Coppell, and will become the closest location to most Denton County residents.

The future Trader Joe’s will be located at 120 South Denton Tap Road, according to the Trader Joe’s website. A company spokesperson confirmed the announcement, but did not release any additional details or a timeline.

“At Trader Joe’s in Coppell , we see ourselves as your neighborhood grocery store,” the store’s webpage says. “Step inside and you’ll find unconventional and interesting products in the Trader Joe’s label like Mandarin Orange Chicken and Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, as well as everyday basics like milk, eggs and fresh produce. Most importantly, we offer all of our delicious, quality products at the very best prices. We’re happy to be part of your community, and proud to offer you unique products and an exceptional shopping experience, every day.”

