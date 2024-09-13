High School Football Scoreboard

Friday, September 13, 2024
By John English
Flower Mound 21, Lake Highlands 17

The Flower Mound Jaguars pulled victory from the jaws of defeat on Thursday night, edging out Lake Highlands by four points and giving head coach Brian Basil his 100th win.

Marcus Simpson scored on a 4-yard run to make it 7-0 Flower Mound in the first, but Lake Highlands tied it up with 2:11 to play in the quarter.

The Wildcats scored another touchdown early in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead, but the Jaguars answered when Noah Spinks connected with Carter Massey on a 56-yard touchdown pass to knot the game at 14 heading into halftime.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Lake Highlands kicked a field goal with 2:37 remaining in the game to take a 17-14 lead.

 

With just three seconds remaining on the clock, Spinks hit Massey on an 18-yard touchdown pass to keep Flower Mound unbeaten.

Spinks passed for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game.

Massey finished the game with 134 yards receiving and two scores.

Flower Mound (3-0, 0-0) is entering its bye week and will open up district competition at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 when the Jags hosts Guyer.

Check back tonight for more local football scores.

Local students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
