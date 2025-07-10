Flower Mound coffee shop debuts July cookie of the month

Cerulean Blue Coffee House announced that Strawberry White Chocolate will be the cookie of the month for July.

With white chocolate and strawberries mixed into the batter, Chief Baker Jessica Dietzler said the cookie is a perfect summer time treat.

“The Strawberry White Chocolate cookie was created with summer days in mind,” said Jessica Dietzler, Chief Baker at Cerulean Blue. “Whether you’re headed to the lake, lounging poolside or enjoying a summer evening on the front porch, this cookie is the perfect addition to your summer adventure.”

Cerulean Blue was opened at Parker Square in the spring of 2024 by longtime Flower Mound residents Paul and Jackie Dietzler.

Along with the limited-time cookie of the month offerings, customers can enjoy two other Cerulean Blue staples: the Chocolate Chunk and The Caramel White Chocolate cookie.

In addition to baked goods, the family-owned and operated business features breakfast and lunch items such as sandwiches and salads.

Ever since it has opened, the shop has aimed to be a cornerstone of the Flower Mound community by hosting events and fostering relationships.

When they opened, the Dietzlers said they wanted the shop to become “the living room of Flower Mound.”

In addition to serving the community, Cerulean Blue is also giving back abroad.

For every 10 pounds of coffee sold, the business provides a water filtration system to a family in Central America. Each system produces 1,000,000 gallons of clean water and is deployed by Serve Hope International.

Visit Cerulean Blue’s website for more information.