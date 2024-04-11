Cerulean Blue Coffee House coming to Parker Square

A new coffee shop plans to open later this spring in Flower Mound.

Longtime Flower Mound residents Jacke and Samantha Dietzler are opening Cerulean Blue Coffee House in the old Edison Coffee Co. space, 420 Parker Square Road. Edison closed its doors in October 2022 after a fire in the building, and it is now operating as a roastery and training lab in Lewisville.

“As residents of Flower Mound for 30 years we want an opportunity to give back to the community,” the Dietzlers said. “We love our town and want to share our vision of excellent craft coffee and food to all that come.”

In addition to coffee, Cerulean Blue Coffee House will serve baked goods, breakfast and lunch items, as well as some grab-and-go items. The Dietzlers want to make their coffee shop “the living room of Flower Mound.”

“It will be beautiful with natural light and ample seating for all to feel welcome,” they said. “We will build connections within our community through highlighting local nonprofits and hosting community events.”

Cerulean Blue Coffee House is expected to launch a soft opening in late May.

Click here for more information.