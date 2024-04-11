Thursday, April 11, 2024
Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD Councils of PTAs to host candidate forums

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Denton ISD Council of PTAs and the Lewisville ISD Council of PTAs will host school board candidate forums later this month.

The Lewisville ISD candidate forum will be held first, on Wednesday, April 17. LISD is transitioning from having seven at-large board seats to a new system of five single-member districts and two at-large seats. There will be two seats on the LISD Board of Trustees on the ballot in May: Dr. Buddy Bonner is running unopposed for the new at-large Place 6 seat, and two current trustees — Michelle Alkhatib and Allison Lassahn, are running for the new single-member district Place 1, and both of them will participate in the upcoming candidate forum.

The forum will be held at the LISD Administration Building, 1585 West Main St in Lewisville. A meet-and-greet will take place from 6-6:30 p.m., followed by a one-hour forum, and then a FAQ section about the $102 million Lewisville ISD bond election from 7:30-8 p.m.

The Denton ISD Council of PTAs recently announced that its trustee candidate forum is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. on April 24 at the Denton High School Fine Arts Center, 3001 Bronco Way. There will be two Denton ISD board seats on the ballot in May: Debi Scaggs is challenging Incumbent Barbara Burns for Place 1, and Terry Senne is challenging Incumbent Sheryl English for Place 2.

The candidate forum will provide “an invaluable opportunity for the community to engage with the candidates vying for two open seats on the Denton ISD school board,” the Denton ISD Council of PTAs said in a statement. “This event aims to facilitate informed decision-making among voters by offering a platform for candidates to discuss their visions, policies, and priorities for Denton ISD.”

The Council of PTAs hopes “to empower voters with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions in the upcoming elections.”

“With two candidates contending for each open seat, the forum promises to be a dynamic exchange of ideas and perspectives,” the council said. “Attendees will have the chance to hear directly from the candidates and pose questions, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of their platforms and qualifications. The Denton ISD Council of PTAs is committed to fostering a strong partnership between the community and the school board, recognizing the critical role trustees play in shaping the future of our educational system.”

Previous article
Update: Motorcyclist dies after crash on FM 1171
