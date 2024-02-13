Lewisville ISD calls $102M bond election

Lewisville ISD on Monday called a $101.8 bond election to fund maintenance, repairs and renovations at athletics and recreation facilities across the district, all five existing high school stadiums and the district’s two aquatic centers.

At the regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to include the bond election on the May 4 ballot, according to a district news release. Registered voters residing within Lewisville ISD boundaries will be asked to consider a total of three propositions. If voters approve all three, there will be no increase to the LISD tax rate.

“I am so grateful for the action our Board took to address funding for projects that impact the student experience in LISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. “We are committed to doing everything we can to maintain the level of engagement within our school communities, and the next step in that effort is asking voters to consider this bond.”

Lewisville ISD residents will vote on the propositions during early voting, April 22-30, and on Election Day, May 4. The deadline to register to vote is Thursday, April 4.

“The LISD Board of Trustees is grateful to the voters who shared their support for the projects approved in the fall election, and is eager to bring forth to stakeholders additional needs across the district in the spring election,” LISD Board President Jenny Proznik said.

The bond election will not increase the Interest & Sinking (I&S) tax rate. Lewisville ISD is able to issue these bonds without increasing the school district tax rate, according to the district.

Development of the bond proposal involved an in-depth process of information gathering from a district-wide facilities assessment, research, and community input. Additionally, district leaders reconvened the One Vision Task Force, a group of more than 70 stakeholders, to provide feedback after the November election and to discuss potential projects in possible future bond elections.

Propositions that will appear on the ballot:

Natatorium (Eastside Aquatics Center and Westside Aquatics Center)

Proposition A: $16.25 million

Maintenance, repairs and renovations at the Eastside Aquatic Center and Westside Aquatic Center.

Athletics and Recreation Facilities

Proposition B: $65.59 million

Maintenance, repairs and renovations at athletics facilities consisting of locker rooms and field houses; tennis courts; baseball/softball facilities; middle school competition fields; high school practice fields; and concession areas.

Stadiums

Proposition C: $20 million

Maintenance, repairs and renovations to existing stadiums at Hebron High School, Flower Mound High School, The Colony High School, Marcus High School and Lewisville High School.

In November 2023, voters rejected some of LISD’s bond propositions for the same items. In these new propositions, the dollar amount and description for the aquatics centers and football stadiums are unchanged. And for the athletics and recreation facilities, the district significantly reduced the dollar amount and removed plans for the construction of multipurpose indoor athletics facilities, instead opting for maintenance and renovations at existing facilities for a lesser expense.

Since 2019, school districts are required to separate “special purpose” projects into different propositions and draft ballot orders accordingly.