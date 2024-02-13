Flower Mound to close playground for upgrades

The town of Flower Mound will close one of its park’s playgrounds for a few months, beginning this week, to install upgrades.

Beginning Friday, the playground and surrounding area at Cortadera Park, 2000 Cortadera St., will be closed, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Crews will start demolition of the existing playground equipment, followed by the installation of new equipment, shade structures and artificial turf playground surfacing.

The project is expected to take two to three months, and the playground should reopen by May. The rest of Cortadera Park will remain open during the playground closure.