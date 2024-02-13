Pedestrian dies on I-35 in Denton

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-35 on Monday evening, according to the Denton Police Department.

At 6:35 p.m. Monday, Denton PD received multiple calls about a pedestrian in the middle of a southbound lane of I-35 near University Drive, according to Denton PD. Within minutes, more callers reported that the pedestrian was struck by a rental truck.

Police closed all southbound lanes of I-35 for a few hours to conduct a crash investigation, which is ongoing Tuesday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead, but has not been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Tuesday afternoon.