Around Argyle — February 2024

Hello, Argyle! Last month I spoke a little about the wonderful community of Argyle and how blessed we are to live in this slice of Denton County heaven. Please know that the vision of the Argyle Town Council and Mayor remains steadfast, and we are committed to supporting smart growth that’s compatible with keeping Argyle a great place to work, live, attend school, and raise a family.

We’re already seeing some exciting results, such as the recent approval of a Specific Use Permit (SUP) allowing Argyle ISD to build a new school on recently-acquired property along FM 407 to the west of the future Cactus Canyon restaurant and The Well Church. Additionally, the Slate development on FM 407 next to CVS will become home to numerous quality businesses in the near future. In other development news, Town Staff, Town Council and I continue to coordinate with Police Chief Emmitt Jackson and his team as we make good progress toward plans to build a new Law Enforcement Center (LEC). We’ll share additional details as proposals and projects advance through the process, and we will keep Argyle residents engaged and updated through town meetings, the PACE process, news releases, social media and other channels.

Speaking of police, I recently had the honor and pleasure of attending the Mayors’ Crime Prevention Luncheon at Crossroads Bible Church in Double Oak. This huge gathering of some of the most prominent names in law enforcement and elected & appointed officials was sponsored by the Town of Copper Canyon and CoServ. Thank you to Mayor Ron Robertson and his staff for their hospitality and outstanding lunch! Also, a heartfelt thank you to Bob Williams, Founder and CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue & Bob’s House of Hope who shared a very moving and emotional presentation about their origins and the amazing work they do. Visit ranchhandsrescue.org to learn more and please consider donating and/or volunteering. You can make such a difference in the lives of so many through your efforts.

On the topic of sharing information and keeping Argyle residents informed, I would like to compliment the outstanding work of Jessica Sommer, Communications and Marketing Director for the Town of Argyle. Through Ms. Sommer’s dedication, hard work and inexhaustible energy, we’ve reached the highest resident engagement numbers in this town’s history. We are truly blessed and lucky to have her on the team! Working closely with Ms. Sommers, our Town Administrator Erika McComis, and town staff & council, we’re planning a lot more community events throughout 2024. In addition to the upcoming Annual Easter Egg Hunt, we’re working on something fun for Baseball Opening Day, the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8th and even Independence Day/Fourth of July – just to name a few!

In closing, thank you for the many kind words expressed by so many citizens for the hard work being done by town staff, elected officials, volunteers, and others. We sincerely appreciate your support, and I wish you all a very happy and prosperous February and 2024!