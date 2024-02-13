Tuesday, February 13, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Around Argyle — February 2024

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
8
Argyle Mayor Rick Bradford

Hello, Argyle! Last month I spoke a little about the wonderful community of Argyle and how blessed we are to live in this slice of Denton County heaven. Please know that the vision of the Argyle Town Council and Mayor remains steadfast, and we are committed to supporting smart growth that’s compatible with keeping Argyle a great place to work, live, attend school, and raise a family.

We’re already seeing some exciting results, such as the recent approval of a Specific Use Permit (SUP) allowing Argyle ISD to build a new school on recently-acquired property along FM 407 to the west of the future Cactus Canyon restaurant and The Well Church. Additionally, the Slate development on FM 407 next to CVS will become home to numerous quality businesses in the near future. In other development news, Town Staff, Town Council and I continue to coordinate with Police Chief Emmitt Jackson and his team as we make good progress toward plans to build a new Law Enforcement Center (LEC). We’ll share additional details as proposals and projects advance through the process, and we will keep Argyle residents engaged and updated through town meetings, the PACE process, news releases, social media and other channels.

Speaking of police, I recently had the honor and pleasure of attending the Mayors’ Crime Prevention Luncheon at Crossroads Bible Church in Double Oak. This huge gathering of some of the most prominent names in law enforcement and elected & appointed officials was sponsored by the Town of Copper Canyon and CoServ. Thank you to Mayor Ron Robertson and his staff for their hospitality and outstanding lunch! Also, a heartfelt thank you to Bob Williams, Founder and CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue & Bob’s House of Hope who shared a very moving and emotional presentation about their origins and the amazing work they do. Visit ranchhandsrescue.org to learn more and please consider donating and/or volunteering. You can make such a difference in the lives of so many through your efforts.

On the topic of sharing information and keeping Argyle residents informed, I would like to compliment the outstanding work of Jessica Sommer, Communications and Marketing Director for the Town of Argyle. Through Ms. Sommer’s dedication, hard work and inexhaustible energy, we’ve reached the highest resident engagement numbers in this town’s history. We are truly blessed and lucky to have her on the team! Working closely with Ms. Sommers, our Town Administrator Erika McComis, and town staff & council, we’re planning a lot more community events throughout 2024. In addition to the upcoming Annual Easter Egg Hunt, we’re working on something fun for Baseball Opening Day, the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8th and even Independence Day/Fourth of July – just to name a few!

In closing, thank you for the many kind words expressed by so many citizens for the hard work being done by town staff, elected officials, volunteers, and others. We sincerely appreciate your support, and I wish you all a very happy and prosperous February and 2024!

Previous article
Pedestrian dies on I-35 in Denton
Next article
Eads: February is a time of showing appreciation
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.