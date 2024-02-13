Eads: February is a time of showing appreciation

When you think of Valentine’s Day, ideas of hearts, flowers, chocolates, and special moments with loved ones immediately come to mind.

The evolution of the holiday, like many others celebrated in the 21st century, derives from a hodge-podge of historical events, societal changes, and, more recently, commercial endeavors.

Yet, historical references show February’s association with Valentine’s Day originated with honoring martyrs executed on Feb. 14th in the 3rd century under a Roman Emperor’s reign.

By the 14th and 15th centuries, the month began to incorporate a time of courtship, love, and the symbolism of lovebirds choosing their forever mates in early spring.

Like my parents before me, I also view Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to demonstrate how much we love our family members and to show appreciation for all they do year-round to make us feel special.

I believe February is also the perfect time to expand that concept further by showing appreciation in different ways – from kindnesses to strangers such as donating blood during a national time of need to making donations to our local non-profits struggling to make ends meet while striving to improve the lives of those with fewer resources.

We can also take the opportunity to show love for others through volunteerism.

The concept is not so unique as you might think. In the generation of my grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents, money was short and Valentine’s Day cards were not a dime a dozen, even back then. Yet, often, in the months of late winter through early spring, they often gave of their time and energy to help other neighboring families by banding together to plant spring crops in the fields or feed the cattle. Some would heft extra loads of firewood to neighbors running low on supplies while others prepared fresh baked loaves of bread to drop off at neighbors’ homes. A newborn or youngsters in the family? A fresh pail of milk or freshly churned butter might be found on the doorstep.

Their deeds were not only acts of kindness but also filled needs for each other – something we can continue today, but maybe in a slightly different manner.

Through five generations of my family in Denton County, I have seen our lives morph through the years from traveling through Denton County on wagon trails to living in suburban neighborhoods with SUVs parked in driveways. We have much of what we need mere minutes down the road.

Perhaps this February, we can look around to discover a neighbor in need of a little assistance in spring cleaning. Or clean out our closets and donate unused clothing and non-perishable food to a local non-profit. These seemingly small acts of kindness from many people can make huge differences across our communities throughout Denton County.

This is not to say don’t buy that box of chocolates and flowers for the love of your life. That’s important too. However, maybe this year, we can also think of February and Valentine’s Day as a day of giving back – a day of making a difference in the lives of those around us – friends and strangers alike.

