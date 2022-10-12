Edison Coffee closed due to fire

Edison Coffee Co. is closed indefinitely because of a fire in its building in Parker Square.

Firefighters responded to Parker Square just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and they found a lot of smoke “but the fire itself was difficult to locate,” said Brandon Barth, spokesman Flower Mound Fire Department. A second alarm brought more firefighters from FMFD, as well as the Highland Village and Lewisville fire departments, and eventually the fire was found in the walls and in between the first and second floor.

“A lot of insulation caught on fire and smoldered for quite some time,” Barth said.

Firefighters cut holes in the roof and flooring to put out the fire, and they remained on scene for several hours. A fire marshal is investigating the fire, but the fire’s origin appears to have been within a wall in the coffee shop, and the cause may have been electrical in nature.

The coffee shop announced Tuesday that everyone was safe after the fire, but it had to close its doors until further notice. It will let customers know about any updates regarding reopening on its Facebook page.