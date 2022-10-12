Thursday, October 13, 2022
Summit Club adds Steak Out to upcoming Flower Mound Smoke Fest

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Summit Club

The Summit Club of Flower Mound has added an entire new event to its now-annual Flower Mound Smoke Fest fundraising event.

The first Smoke Fests were held in May and October last year, and the club will be hosting the event annually now, said Bryan Webb, Smoke Fest chair. The event is the club’s primary fundraiser, and last year’s events helped the club cover operating funds, grants to high school robotics teams, 84 academic excellence awards to local 5th and 8th graders, and give $25,000 to local nonprofits and other groups.

The club has added Flurry’s Friday Night Steak Out to the evening before Smoke Fest. On Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m., people can enjoy a tasty steak dinner — steak provided by Flurry’s Market + Provisions and cooked and served by the Summit Club’s Hot Dog Boys — plus live music, a silent auction, games and prizes. Click here to buy tickets.

Then the Smoke Fest event will be held the next day, from noon to 6 p.m. at Parker Square, where more than 30 barbecue teams will compete to prepare the best barbecue chicken, brisket and pork spare ribs. The family-friendly event will feature live music, 30 vendors, a handful of nonprofits, a raffle and prizes, plus the opportunity to taste and vote in the People’s Choice barbecue competition. The Summit Club will also be serving up hot dogs, smoked meats and more.

“It’s just a really good time,” Webb said. “The proceeds from this event, those dollars stay local.”

Click here for more information.

