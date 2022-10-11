Thursday, October 13, 2022
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Mercedes Clement, photo courtesy of Alicia Gazotti

A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week.

Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. Skeletal remains were found on Feb. 13, 2022 near Lavon Lake in Collin County, FOX 4 reported. Those remains were identified as Clement’s last week. Police are still investigating the case, and no arrest has been made.

Clement’s mother, Alicia Gazotti, posted a public event on Facebook for a memorial to celebrate Clement’s life, to be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at RockPointe Church of Flower Mound, 4503 Cross Timbers Road. The memorial is open to the public.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

