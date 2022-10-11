Weir: Helping women to save their children

Are you pregnant and considering abortion? Would you like information about assistance for an unexpected pregnancy? Do you have questions about the new Texas Heartbeat Law? Loreto House is a pregnancy center at 1100 Bonnie Brae St. in Denton, offering services free of charge, and they provide caring and compassionate assistance for unexpected pregnancies.

From their website: www.loretohouse.org: “Services include free pregnancy testing and ultrasound to confirm pregnancy. Loreto House is not a medical clinic, and the staff cannot diagnose or treat medical conditions. We provide accurate information about abortion from sources such as Texas HHS and/or medical publications that contain proper citations. Loreto House is not an abortion facility and does not refer clients to abortion providers.”

Loreto House is building a one-story, 6,593-square-foot office building at the southwest corner of Morriss Road and Acropolis Drive in Flower Mound. It will offer a variety of services, including prenatal education, lactation consultations and pregnancy and parenting programs, free of charge to women who are pregnant or have a child younger than 36 months. The center would also distribute free diapers, clothing and baby items to its clients.

Donations are greatly appreciated as they still need to raise about $250,000 to get their capital campaign finished. Services are expanding to include pregnancy, sonogram, and STD testing. They are hiring more nurses, and other staff, and they seek a pro-life Nurse Practitioner to help expand their well woman health services. “Please spread the word among your nursing and medical friends. We are very busy in our Denton clinic and average about 60 appointments daily. There is a need for more advocates to serve our guests. Partner with us at Loretohousebenefactors.org”

In the video interview below, Randy Bollig, president of Loreto House, talks about the services offered free to those in need of assistance during pregnancy. He sent the following short bio:

“Randy Bollig is the President of Loreto House, a Pregnancy resource and medical clinic. He has served in that position for 15 years after a 30-year career in real estate development, construction, and brokerage. Laurie and Randy Bollig are the founders of Loreto House, which has experienced tremendous growth over the last 15 years and has gone from serving about 250 women per year to an estimated 9,000 individual sessions for 2022. The Denton facility is the primary center and now Loreto House is building a second facility in Flower Mound. The timing for this expansion is appropriate considering the need to help women is increasing tremendously, especially in a “post-Roe” Texas.

“Randy is guiding an additional expansion of medical services that will include well woman services when the Flower Mound center opens. We currently employ two full-time nurses and a Doula, and certified lactation consultant. Our goal is to hire three or four more nurses, a Nurse Practitioner, and possibly an on-site OB/GYN. Our holistic approach to serving women addresses the need for medical, spiritual, counseling, and material assistance.”