Thursday, October 13, 2022
New coding and STEM academy opening in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Students learn how to program Vex Go Robots

Skill Samurai, a one-of-a-kind coding and STEM academy, will open in Flower Mound this month.

Skill Samurai logo

Skill Samurai’s mission is to help kids channel their obsession with technology into something that helps them expand their knowledge, instead of simply distracting them or entertaining them, according to a news release from Skill Samurai. The after-school coding classes are meant to prepare students for high-paying high-demand careers.

Skill Samurai classes are for students between 7-18. Exclusive programs use real coding languages in fun project-based classes. The Flower Mound location will be offering a full range of after-school coding classes, summer camps and in-school programs.

Skill Samurai Flower Mound — located at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 110 — will open its doors Oct. 24 and is owned and operated by Frank and Terra Klarich, who reside in Flower Mound with their three children. Terra taught and coached for ten years prior to being a stay-at-home mom and is passionate about maximizing children’s educational experiences in a variety of different ways. Frank continues to work in the corporate world with many years of experience in sales and finance. He too is passionate about working with children and dedicates a great deal of time volunteering as a youth sports coach.

They will be offering Free Trial classes for families who want to experience our programs firsthand. Parents are invited to sign up for a free class.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

