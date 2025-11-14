United Way of Denton raises more than $10k for those affected by withheld SNAP benefits

As the 43-day government shutdown came to a close, the longest in United States history, United Way of Denton County announced it raised $10,005 for those affected by disrupted SNAP fund distributed.

“We are relieved SNAP benefits have resumed for eligible Denton County residents so people can feed their families,” said United Way of Denton County President and CEO Gary Henderson. “The collected emergency funds will help our local food pantries recover capacity from this disruption.”

The local nonprofit raised the money after it established the Emergency Food Insecurity Relief Fund on Oct. 29 to mobilize an emergency response to the food insecurity crisis caused by the extended government shutdown and the disruption of SNAP.

According to United Way of Denton, 46 donors contributed to the fund to raise $10,005, which were distributed to 31 local food pantry nonprofits.

With the government reopening, the fund was closed.

United Way of Denton County said the struggle to put food on the table affects every aspect of a family’s life.

“No family should have to choose between healthy meals and monthly bills,” said the organization in a statement.

According to the organization, prior to the government shutdown, Feeding America reported that Denton County had a Food Insecurity Rate of 13.6%, which is more than 146,000 people.

For more information on United Way of Denton County, visit the organization’s website.