United Way of Denton County to provide relief fund for those affected by shutdown, SNAP

United Way of Denton County launched the Denton County Food Insecurity Relief Fund on Wednesday as a way respond to the food insecurity crisis impacting the county.

According to the organization, local food pantries expect to see a dramatic increase in volume from individuals and families impacted by the disruption of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the extended government shutdown.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank said more than 46,000 people in Denton County will be directly impacted by the SNAP-pause that went into effect November 1, 2025.

“Our role at United Way is to mobilize the giving spirit of Denton County to address immediate needs in our community,” said Gary Henderson, United Way of Denton County president and CEO. “Right now, that need is food for so many of our struggling neighbors impacted by the government shutdown.”

In a press release, United Way of Denton County said struggling to put food on the table affects every aspect of a family’s life and no family should have to choose between healthy meals and monthly bills.

Prior to the government shutdown, Feeding America reported that Denton County had a Food Insecurity Rate of 13.6%, which is more than 146,000 people.

Corporate and individual donations collected by United Way will be distributed to food insecurity nonprofit organizations serving Denton County residents, which will support their goal to meet this urgent need.

According to United Way, the Denton County Food Insecurity Relief Fund will remain active until the federal government reopens and SNAP benefits resume for eligible Denton County residents.

To donate, visit www.UnitedWayDenton.org/DentonCountyFoodReliefFund.

United Way of Denton County joins other charitable organizations stepping up to help Denton County residents during the shutdown, which has led to the cut off of SNAP benefits.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank and H-E-B have partnered to collect donations, as well. For any financial donation made to TAFB, H-E-B will match the donation up to $250,000.