Popular pizza chain coming to Northlake

A Little Caesars Pizza is coming to Northlake at the Pecan Plaza commercial development near the corner of FM 407 and Cleveland Gibbs Road.

The global pizza chain plans to start construction in April 2026 and be completed by July 2026.

Little Caesars is well-known for its “Hot N’ Ready” pizza that customers can swing by and pick up without having to wait for a pizza to bake from start to finish.

The pizza chain also boasts about being “the best value in pizza,” according to its website. Menu items include cheese, pepperoni, supreme and other types of classic pizzas as well as its specialty items like the Crazy Puffs, Crazy Bread and an Ultimate Cheesesteak Pizza.

Little Caesars helps give back to the community through different charitable programs.

In addition to U.S. expansion, Little Caesars recently opened stores in India and United Arab Emirates.

CT Excavating has been clearing the area in preparation for Pecan Plaza to be built.

For more information on Little Caesars, visit the pizza chain’s website.