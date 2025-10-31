Friday, October 31, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect connected to vehicle burglary in Lantana

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
193

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a vehicle burglary reported in Lantana.

Officials said the suspect was wearing a light grey hoodie, light grey sweatpants, a balaclava-style mask, a backpack and headphones.

A suspect allegedly stole credit cards from vehicles in southern Denton County before using them at Walmart. (Photo courtesy of DCSO)

Allegedly, the suspect broke into a vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 22 before using the credit cards he took from the vehicle at a Walmart in Hickory Creek.

Information in regard to the burglary or the identity of the suspect can be sent in to DCSO investigator Chad Kirk via email at [email protected] or via phone at 940-349-1670.

Police encourage residents to lock their vehicles, even those in their driveway, and remove any valuables.

Previous article
Popular pizza chain coming to Northlake
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

Related Articles



Popular This Week