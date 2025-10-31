Denton County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect connected to vehicle burglary in Lantana

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a vehicle burglary reported in Lantana.

Officials said the suspect was wearing a light grey hoodie, light grey sweatpants, a balaclava-style mask, a backpack and headphones.

Allegedly, the suspect broke into a vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 22 before using the credit cards he took from the vehicle at a Walmart in Hickory Creek.

Information in regard to the burglary or the identity of the suspect can be sent in to DCSO investigator Chad Kirk via email at [email protected] or via phone at 940-349-1670.

Police encourage residents to lock their vehicles, even those in their driveway, and remove any valuables.