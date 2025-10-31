Friday, October 31, 2025
High School Football Scoreboard

John English
By John English
23

Guyer 47, Lewisville 21

In one of the more anticipated matchups of the week, the first half lived up to billing, but a strong third quarter lifted Guyer to a 47-21 win over Lewisville.

Guyer has already clinched a playoff berth, and Lewisville also clinched tonight thanks to Hebron defeating Denton Braswell.

Guyer drew first blood in tonight’s contest when Carter Morgan connected with Cash Bird on a 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 Wildcats late in the first quarter.

The Fighting Farmers tied it up late in the first when Derrick Martin broke a 74 yard touchdown run.

Guyer came right back early in the second quarter and scored on a 7-yard run from Kaedyn Cobbs, but a missed PAT made it 13-7 Guyer.

Lewisville answered when Tre Williams hit Jayden Thomas on a 43-yard touchdown pass to give the Farmers a 14-13 lead with 4:39 to play in the half.

Guyer answered with a 4-yard run from Cobbs and Guyer led 20-14 with under two minutes to play in the second quarter.

Just before the half, Williams connected with Traejan Mueller on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make the score 21-20 Lewisville at halftime.

In the third quarter, it was all Guyer, as Cobbs scored on 4-yard run, Morgan scored on a 5-yard run and Zane Rowe came up big defensively, returning a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown as Guyer took a 40-21 lead.

Zephyr Kreye scored on an 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Tristan Shelton finished the game with 5 receptions for 173 yards for the Wildcats.

Guyer (7-2, 6-0) will wrap up the season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Denton Braswell, while Lewisville (7-2, 4-2) will finish things out at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 when they host Little Elm.

Argyle 59, Grapevine 9

The Eagles jumped on Grapevine early on Friday night and never looked back, improving to 7-0 in district with a 59-9 win.

Nathaniel Bruce scored on a 1-yard run to give Argyle a 7-0 lead, and just over three minutes later Maguire Gasperson hit Braden Bach on a 4-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Eagles with 5:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Logan Rexroat scored on a 1-yard run to give Argyle a 21-0 first quarter lead.

With 5 minutes to play in the second quarter, Gasperson hit Julian Caldwell on a 36-yard touchdown pass to make the score 28-0 in favor of Argyle.

Gasperson then hit Bach on a 3-yard pass and Carter Stebbins drilled a 48-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 38-0 halftime lead.

Early in the third quarter, Gasperson and Caldwell hooked for a second touchdown, this time on a 12-yard pass to make the score 45-0 before Grapevine kicked a field goal to avoid the shutout.

The Eagles came right back and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run from Ryan Nelson.

Early in the fourth quarter, Grapevine scored on a touchdown run, but Max Pomeroy broke a 94-yard run to make the score 59-9 Eagles.

Caldwell finished the game with 193 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns.

Argyle (8-1, 7-0) will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at The Colony.

Byron Nelson 42, L.D. Bell 3

The Bell football team kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead on Friday night, but it was the only one they would have as Nelson clinched a playoff berth with a 42-3 win over the Blue Raiders.

Parker Almanza connected with Nolan Hawkins on a 67-yard touchdown pass to give Nelson a 7-3 lead heading into the second quarter.

Early in the second, Almanza tossed a 63-yard touchdown reception to Macavion Hill to make it 14-3 Bobcats.

Almanza then scored on a 1-yard keeper to give Nelson a 21-3 lead.

With 1:14 remaining in the first half, George Tola scored on a 5-yard run to make the score 28-3 at halftime.

Nelson took a 35-3 lead with just under 5 minutes to play in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Avery Wilson completed a touchdown pass to Kooper Kennimer for 17 yards to close out scoring for the evening.

Almanza finished the game with 334 yards passing and 2 passing touchdowns, as well as a rushing touchdown.

Nelson (7-2, 6-1) will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Keller Central.

Marcus 26, Little Elm 24

Marcus kept it’s playoff hopes alive on Friday night despite a late scare and some last second heroics.

Peyton Belton broke a 58-yard touchdown run to get things going for Marcus, but Little Elm brought the game to within 4 points with a field goal.

Jake Torgesen then hit Jameson Mayfield on a 19-yard touchdown pass to give the Marauders a 14-3 lead with 1:37 remaining in the first quarter.

Following a scoreless second quarter, Marcus led 14-3 at halftime.

Santiago Diaz booted a 25-yard field goal to make it 17-3 Marcus, but Little Elm rallied with two straight touchdowns and tied the game at 17 with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter.

The Lobos then grabbed the lead for the first time in the game with 8:12 to play to make it 24-17 Little Elm.

Late in the fourth quarter, Torgeson hit Kade McKnight on a 10-yard touchdown pass, but a missed PAT left the Marauders trailing by 1 point.

With :04 to play, Diaz drilled a 46-yard field goal to lift Marcus to victory.

Marcus (5-3, 3-3) will host Coppell at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 in a must-win game for the Marauders to have a shot at the playoffs.

Coppell 35, Flower Mound 0

The Jaguars had a difficult time with Coppell on Friday night, leaving Buddy Echols Field without a trip to the end zone.

Coppell jumped out to a 7-0 lead three minutes into the first quarter, and made it 14-0 less than 2 minutes into the second quarter.

The Cowboys scored once more in the second quarter and took a 22-0 lead into halftime.

Coppell scored again in the third quarter to make it 29-0 Cowboys, and once again in the fourth quarter to make it 35-0.

Ryan Stadler finished the game with 4 receptions for 68 yards.

Flower Mound (2-7, 1-5) will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 when they host Hebron.

Euless Trinity 53, Northwest 14

The Texans struggled on Friday night, falling to Euless Trinity after a frantic second quarter of scoring.

Trinity jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 5:03 to play in the first quarter, but the Texans answered when Caris Sela scored on a 4-yard run to cut the deficit to 7 points heading into the second.

Trinity then scored 25 unanswered points to take a 39-7 lead into the half.

The Trojans made it 46-7 early in third quarter, but Northwest answered when Stephen Momo broke a 40 yard touchdown run to make it 46-14 Trinity.

The Trojans answered with a touchdown of their own, and Trinity led 53-14 with 4:15 to play in the third quarter.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

Northwest (2-7, 1-6) will wrap up the season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 when they host Keller Timber Creek.

