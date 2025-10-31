High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 47, Lewisville 21

In one of the more anticipated matchups of the week, the first half lived up to billing, but a strong third quarter lifted Guyer to a 47-21 win over Lewisville.

Guyer has already clinched a playoff berth, and Lewisville also clinched tonight thanks to Hebron defeating Denton Braswell.

Guyer drew first blood in tonight’s contest when Carter Morgan connected with Cash Bird on a 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 Wildcats late in the first quarter.

The Fighting Farmers tied it up late in the first when Derrick Martin broke a 74 yard touchdown run.

Guyer came right back early in the second quarter and scored on a 7-yard run from Kaedyn Cobbs, but a missed PAT made it 13-7 Guyer.

Lewisville answered when Tre Williams hit Jayden Thomas on a 43-yard touchdown pass to give the Farmers a 14-13 lead with 4:39 to play in the half.

Guyer answered with a 4-yard run from Cobbs and Guyer led 20-14 with under two minutes to play in the second quarter.

Just before the half, Williams connected with Traejan Mueller on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make the score 21-20 Lewisville at halftime.

In the third quarter, it was all Guyer, as Cobbs scored on 4-yard run, Morgan scored on a 5-yard run and Zane Rowe came up big defensively, returning a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown as Guyer took a 40-21 lead.

Zephyr Kreye scored on an 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Tristan Shelton finished the game with 5 receptions for 173 yards for the Wildcats.

Guyer (7-2, 6-0) will wrap up the season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Denton Braswell, while Lewisville (7-2, 4-2) will finish things out at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 when they host Little Elm.

Argyle 59, Grapevine 9

The Eagles jumped on Grapevine early on Friday night and never looked back, improving to 7-0 in district with a 59-9 win.

Nathaniel Bruce scored on a 1-yard run to give Argyle a 7-0 lead, and just over three minutes later Maguire Gasperson hit Braden Bach on a 4-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Eagles with 5:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Logan Rexroat scored on a 1-yard run to give Argyle a 21-0 first quarter lead.

With 5 minutes to play in the second quarter, Gasperson hit Julian Caldwell on a 36-yard touchdown pass to make the score 28-0 in favor of Argyle.

Gasperson then hit Bach on a 3-yard pass and Carter Stebbins drilled a 48-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 38-0 halftime lead.

Early in the third quarter, Gasperson and Caldwell hooked for a second touchdown, this time on a 12-yard pass to make the score 45-0 before Grapevine kicked a field goal to avoid the shutout.

The Eagles came right back and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run from Ryan Nelson.

Early in the fourth quarter, Grapevine scored on a touchdown run, but Max Pomeroy broke a 94-yard run to make the score 59-9 Eagles.

Caldwell finished the game with 193 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns.

Argyle (8-1, 7-0) will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at The Colony.

Byron Nelson 42, L.D. Bell 3

The Bell football team kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead on Friday night, but it was the only one they would have as Nelson clinched a playoff berth with a 42-3 win over the Blue Raiders.

Parker Almanza connected with Nolan Hawkins on a 67-yard touchdown pass to give Nelson a 7-3 lead heading into the second quarter.

Early in the second, Almanza tossed a 63-yard touchdown reception to Macavion Hill to make it 14-3 Bobcats.

Almanza then scored on a 1-yard keeper to give Nelson a 21-3 lead.

With 1:14 remaining in the first half, George Tola scored on a 5-yard run to make the score 28-3 at halftime.

Nelson took a 35-3 lead with just under 5 minutes to play in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Avery Wilson completed a touchdown pass to Kooper Kennimer for 17 yards to close out scoring for the evening.

Almanza finished the game with 334 yards passing and 2 passing touchdowns, as well as a rushing touchdown.

Nelson (7-2, 6-1) will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Keller Central.

Marcus 26, Little Elm 24

Marcus kept it’s playoff hopes alive on Friday night despite a late scare and some last second heroics.

Peyton Belton broke a 58-yard touchdown run to get things going for Marcus, but Little Elm brought the game to within 4 points with a field goal.

Jake Torgesen then hit Jameson Mayfield on a 19-yard touchdown pass to give the Marauders a 14-3 lead with 1:37 remaining in the first quarter.

Following a scoreless second quarter, Marcus led 14-3 at halftime.

Santiago Diaz booted a 25-yard field goal to make it 17-3 Marcus, but Little Elm rallied with two straight touchdowns and tied the game at 17 with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter.

The Lobos then grabbed the lead for the first time in the game with 8:12 to play to make it 24-17 Little Elm.

Late in the fourth quarter, Torgeson hit Kade McKnight on a 10-yard touchdown pass, but a missed PAT left the Marauders trailing by 1 point.

With :04 to play, Diaz drilled a 46-yard field goal to lift Marcus to victory.

Marcus (5-3, 3-3) will host Coppell at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 in a must-win game for the Marauders to have a shot at the playoffs.

Coppell 35, Flower Mound 0

The Jaguars had a difficult time with Coppell on Friday night, leaving Buddy Echols Field without a trip to the end zone.

Coppell jumped out to a 7-0 lead three minutes into the first quarter, and made it 14-0 less than 2 minutes into the second quarter.

The Cowboys scored once more in the second quarter and took a 22-0 lead into halftime.

Coppell scored again in the third quarter to make it 29-0 Cowboys, and once again in the fourth quarter to make it 35-0.

Ryan Stadler finished the game with 4 receptions for 68 yards.

Flower Mound (2-7, 1-5) will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 when they host Hebron.

Euless Trinity 53, Northwest 14

The Texans struggled on Friday night, falling to Euless Trinity after a frantic second quarter of scoring.

Trinity jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 5:03 to play in the first quarter, but the Texans answered when Caris Sela scored on a 4-yard run to cut the deficit to 7 points heading into the second.

Trinity then scored 25 unanswered points to take a 39-7 lead into the half.

The Trojans made it 46-7 early in third quarter, but Northwest answered when Stephen Momo broke a 40 yard touchdown run to make it 46-14 Trinity.

The Trojans answered with a touchdown of their own, and Trinity led 53-14 with 4:15 to play in the third quarter.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

Northwest (2-7, 1-6) will wrap up the season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 when they host Keller Timber Creek.