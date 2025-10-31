Man found dead after early morning shooting near Argyle

Denton police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Friday in The Vintage neighborhood near Argyle.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 5 a.m. to the 4200 block of Merlot Drive, where they found a man lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A woman who lives at the home was identified as the shooter and is cooperating with investigators, according to Denton police. No arrests have been made.

Authorities said the woman and the victim knew each other, but no additional details have been released as the investigation continues.