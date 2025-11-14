Senior Talk DFW: I’m not ever moving! Plan A

Aging in place means staying in the home you love — safely, comfortably, and independently — for as long as possible.

What many don’t consider is that the home they are in now may not be the best place to age in place. You could go from a two-story home to a one-story home that fits your needs better. You could not have a pool and large yard to keep up. Your next move doesn’t have to be independent living apartments or assisted living.

Make your home safe and accessible. Small changes can make a big difference. Start by removing hazards and adding features that support mobility and comfort. Add grab bars in the shower and next to the toilet. Improve the lighting (think LED bulbs) in hallways and bathrooms. Consider a walk in shower and no step entry. Remove tripping hazards such as rugs and cords. Use smart home technology for lights, temperature and security.

Build a strong support network. Staying connected helps you stay independent longer. Stay in touch with friends and neighbors especially if family are not nearby. Schedule regular check-ins. Utilize local services like transportation and meal deliveries. Don’t hesitate to hire help for chores, errands or personal care. These things help not only you but family who may not be able to help as much as they’d like.

Plan ahead – Financially and medically. Aging in place works best when it’s planned before it’s needed. Review your home care and long term care options. Set up your legal and financial documents (power of attorney, health directives). Budget for home maintenance or accessibility updates. Kitchens and baths can be beautifully remodeled for functionality.

Have a Plan B! Life happens when we least expect it. Having a plan reduces stress on everyone when Plan A doesn’t work as we thought.

To learn more, join Senior Talk DFW in Argyle on Nov. 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Seeden Photography, 306 Hwy 377 (next to Point Bank). A second session will be held in Flower Mound on Nov. 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Midwestern State University, 100 Parker Square, Room 138A. To RSVP for either location, visit SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561.Please let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you.

