Northwest ISD wants community input on the district’s 2026-27 calendar

Northwest ISD announced on Wednesday the district opened a survey for community members to give feedback on two versions of the 2026-27 academic calendar.

The two versions are structured the same, both start on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 and have the same Thanksgiving, winter and spring breaks.

However, the versions differ in the length of fall break.

In Version 1, the fall break would be just one day for students and staff: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. On the following Monday, Oct. 12, students would have the day off but teachers would have the day for planning. Classes would resume Tuesday Oct. 13.

The last day of school for Version 1 would be Friday, May 21, 2027.

In Version 2, the fall break for students would last from Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 until Wednesday, Oct. 14. Teachers would have Oct. 14 for planning. Classes would resume Thursday, Oct. 15.

The last day of school for Version 2 would be Wednesday, May 26, 2027, a bit deeper into the summer than Version 1.

According to the district, Version 1 is similar to the 2025-26 academic calendar with an end date of May 21 and less days off in October.

Version 2 shifts the end of the year to May 26, but extends fall break in October.

Spring break dates are the same in both versions because, according to NISD, the dates were chosen in alignment with Tarrant County College, the district’s primary dual-credit course partner.

According to NISD, surrounding districts plan to use the same spring break dates.

NISD will be accepting feedback on the calendar options via its website until Friday, Nov. 21.