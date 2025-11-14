Town of Double Oak Update – November 2025

Hello Double Oak Citizens, November in Double Oak always seems to pass in a joyful blur; the rustle of leaves, the hum of neighbors chatting across yards and the first sparkle of Christmas lights twinkling through the trees. It is a month filled with gratitude, family gatherings and the quiet excitement that the holidays are near. As autumn fades into winter, our Town keeps moving forward, balancing everyday work with planning for the future and doing it all with the community spirit that makes Double Oak special.

At the Nov. 3 Town Council meeting, the Council discussed several routine but important consent agenda items that keep Town operations running smoothly. The October meeting minutes were reviewed and entered into record. The Council discussed an agreement with Operation Powerwash to handle this year’s holiday light installation at Town Hall and John B. Wright Park for $2,100 to ensure our community shines brightly for the holidays. They also discussed retaining Hankins, Eastup, Deaton, Tonn, Seay & Scarborough to conduct the Fiscal Year 2024–2025 Comprehensive Annual Audit, continuing our strong tradition of accountability and transparent financial management. The Treasurer’s Report for July through September 2025 was reviewed and discussed, reflecting that the Town remains in sound financial condition.

As always, Double Oak is in motion maintaining public safety, caring for infrastructure, and planning ahead. One of our favorite annual traditions is just around the corner: the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall and John B. Wright Park. It is a time to gather as friends and neighbors share some holiday cheer, and officially light up Double Oak for the season.

During the same meeting, Chief Dan Miller administered the Oath of Office to Officer Justin Cauffiel, welcoming him to the Double Oak Police Department. Officer Cauffiel brings valuable experience and a strong sense of service to the community. Chief Miller also noted that the department has one final candidate in the hiring process, and once that position is filled, the department will be fully staffed by the end of the year, an important milestone that keeps our community safe and well protected.

The mayor led a discussion on the growing number of open records requests received by the Town. While transparency remains a top priority, the increasing volume and repetitive nature of some requests have become time-consuming and costly, taking staff away from daily responsibilities and adding to attorney review costs. The mayor emphasized that open records requests are always welcome when they serve a meaningful purpose helping residents stay informed and engaged but when they are used for political purposes or to overwhelm staff, they create unnecessary strain on resources. The Town will continue to respond to all lawful requests while looking for ways to manage the process efficiently and responsibly.

Town Administrator Chris Laugenour led a discussion on reducing the number of Town Council meetings from two per month to one. Many towns our size have already made this adjustment and found it more efficient and cost-effective. Conversations with other mayors show that one well-planned monthly meeting allows for better preparation, more productive discussions, and reduced overtime costs. The Council will continue to review this proposal as a way to maintain efficiency while remaining responsive to residents.

Administrator Laugenour also discussed the possibility of providing official town-issued email accounts for Planning & Zoning and Board of Adjustment members. While this would improve transparency and recordkeeping, the Council noted that the cost of providing email accounts for every board member would exceed the current budget. Instead, email addresses may be created for board chairs, if necessary, a balanced approach that maintains fiscal responsibility while ensuring accountability.

The Council also discussed a variance request from Oaks Chapel Bible Church, formerly Crossroads Bible Church, for the installation of two new monument signs. The request aligns with the church’s rebranding and reflects its continued presence in our community. The Town expressed appreciation for the church’s long partnership with Double Oak, noting that Oaks Chapel Bible Church has long been a valued neighbor and active supporter of Town events.

Additionally, the Council discussed a proposal with HE Planning + Design to provide on-call planning services for the Town. These services will be especially helpful as we prepare for potential future development at FM 407 and Simmons Road, ensuring that any new projects are carefully reviewed, meet Town standards and reflect Double Oak’s character. Having professional planning expertise available will help ensure that future growth happens the right way thoughtfully, responsibly and in keeping with our community values.

The Council also discussed updates to the Records Management Officer Designation and the Records Management Program Policy, reaffirming the Town’s commitment to organization, transparency and compliance with state archival requirements. A Resolution related to Fund Balance (GASB 54) policies was also discussed, setting clear guidelines for how the Town maintains reserves and manages funds responsibly. GASB 54 the Governmental Accounting Standards Board’s framework for fund balance reporting helps towns like ours classify financial reserves clearly and ensures taxpayer dollars are managed transparently and sustainably.

With the Police Department nearing full staffing, new administrative policies in place, Double Oak continues to uphold its values of safety, transparency and responsible governance preserving the charm and integrity of our Town while preparing thoughtfully for the future.

From all of us at Town Hall, we wish you and your family a safe, peaceful and joyful holiday season here in beautiful Double Oak.

To stay up to date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].