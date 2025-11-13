The Grove Church to celebrate new chapel with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Grove Church moved out of its shared space at Marty B’s Restaurant in Bartonville and will host a ribbon-cutting at its new permanent home on Wednesday, Nov. 19 from noon to 12:30 p.m. in Argyle.

“After faithfully meeting at Marty B’s in Bartonville for worship and community, The Grove Church is thrilled to celebrate a milestone – the opening of their brand new chapel,” said the Metroport Chamber in a ribbon-cutting announcement.

The new chapel will be located at 825 Sam Davis Road in Argyle.

Former host Marty Bryan said The Grove Church only planned to be at Marty B’s for about a year, but had trouble finding a building.

Now that they have, after about six years on Marty B’s rooftop patio, he said it’s a great thing for the church.

“They were just awesome,” he said. “I had a number of employees and people in the community that didn’t really have a church home, so on Sundays, they would come and participate at The Grove Church. There were some people that just drove up, parked outside the patio and rolled their windows down to enjoy the worship.”

In addition to the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, the event will also include a tour of the building that explains the purpose of the architectural design behind it.

The new chapel has a 4,500-square-foot multi-purpose sanctuary with seating to fit 180 people with tables and chairs.

It will be equipped with professional audio and visual systems and have a flexible layout for worship and community use.

According to the announcement, the first stage of the transition into the chapel aims to use it 10% of the time for worship and 90% fro community gatherings, events and misery outreach.

Recently, The Grove Church hosted a soft launch worship session at the new space.

The event also serves as a way to network with the congregation’s leaders and other local businesses.

In October 2024, The Grove Church Pastor Ben Scheck wrote a contributing column that was featured in the Cross Timbers Gazette.

To register for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Metroport Chamber, visit the Metroport Chamber’s website.

For more information on The Grove Church, visit the church’s website or follow the congregation on Facebook.