Sunday, October 27, 2024
Southern Denton County Voices

Pastor’s Place: Called to Serve

Ben Scheck, Pastor, The Grove Church

By Pastor Ben Scheck, The Grove Church

At the heart of Jesus’ ministry was an unwavering commitment to serve others. He didn’t wait for people to come to Him – He went out, seeking those in need, whether it was through healing, offering hope, or simply being a compassionate presence. We are called to do the same.

Being a part of The Grove Church, the Champions Rotary Club in Justin, and the Metroport Chamber of Commerce has shown me firsthand how serving others not only reflects Jesus’ love but also builds meaningful connections in our community. These organizations open doors for us to meet people where they are. Each connection has the potential to change lives—ours and theirs.

In Rotary I’ve seen how service projects build relationships with fellow members and those we serve. Whether it’s helping to build a Habitat home in Justin or bringing books to 3rd graders in the local schools, the simple act of serving creates a ripple effect.

The Metroport Chamber of Commerce has provided opportunities to connect with local businesses and leaders who share a passion for making a difference. By engaging with those outside of the church, we have the chance to extend Christ’s love and care in unique ways, meeting needs we might not otherwise be aware of.

The same is true within the church. When the church comes together, united by a desire to serve, we become the hands and feet of Jesus, gladly serving others in His name.

Whether serving locally through events like the Argyle Police Department’s Trunk or Treat or reaching out globally to organizations like Mission India, I encourage you to get involved inside and outside the church, just as Jesus did. By serving others, we not only strengthen our communities, but also grow in our own faith.

Let’s be active in service and love—because that’s what Jesus would do.

 

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.




