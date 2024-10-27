Gardening: Plant the right tree in the right place for a greener tomorrow

By Russ Allen

Our goal is the “Right Tree, Right Place!” Sounds simple, but this goal has a lot of moving parts. Planning needs to come first!

Right Tree. What is your goal? Summer shade and winter sun (deciduous trees), screen between neighbors (evergreen trees), more color (flowering or leaf color), to attract pollinators, maybe a favorite ornamental?

Right Place. Do you have a place selected? At the tree’s maturity how close will it be to structures. Is the area typically dry or wet; have you called 811 to determine if there are underground service lines, investigated city codes or HOA rules; where is nearest water; soil conditions and potential effects on surrounding plants?

Generally, the best season to plant trees is fall and winter when they are dormant. The tree is alive but resting and not having to support leaves or fruit.

Let’s dig! The hole should be at least one-and-a-half times the diameter of its growing pot. Dig a square hole or cut edges and holes in the sides to prevent circling roots. Scrape off the surface grass, taking the roots another ½ the diameter wider than the hole and stack it separate from the soil of the hole. Then mark the hole’s diameter. Locate the tree’s root flare. The root flare is where the trunk swells and the major roots begin to show. This may also be a grafted root stock which must remain above soil level. Measure the distance from the top of these first roots to the bottom of the pot. Dig the hole no deeper than the top of the root flare plus a couple inches shallower. The top of the root flare should be showing at or just above the ground level.

Before you plant your tree, do a water drainage test. Fill the hole with water to test how long it takes to totally drain. Twenty-four hours or under is ok, over 24 hours, do some further research for planting in clay soil. Inspect the root ball. If the roots are growing in a circle around the trunk or root ball, try to straighten them out. If a root won’t straighten out, cut it off. Spread the smaller roots out away from the trunk.

Hold your tree vertically straight with the top of the root ball at or above ground level. Backfill the hole with the soil you took out. Dampen as you backfill, keeping the roots stretched out toward the sides and softly compact the soil. Take the grass you cut and stack upside-down around the outer edge of the planting area as a water berm. Water in the planted area to dampen.

During this first fall and winter water in 1” every 3 to 4 days. Make sure water is draining away from the tree. It should be damp but not soaked!

Your tree will “Sleep the first year, Creep the second year and Leap the third year!”

Happy Gardening!