Local senior advocate transforms personal tragedy into empowering guide for caregivers

Lori Williams (left), pictured with her friend Susan Pederson, can help seniors and their adult children save time and stress navigating the maze of senior options. (Photo by Helen’s Photography)

Lori Williams, owner of the senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services, is well-known for her dedication to serving older adults in Denton County and beyond. With a heart full of compassion, Lori has built a reputation over the past 18 years as the best in her field, helping families navigate the complex world of senior housing and services. Her mission goes beyond simply finding the right home or resources for seniors—it’s about ensuring they are in a place where they can thrive emotionally, physically, and socially.

On Christmas Day 2022, Lori found herself on the other side of the equation when her husband, Mark, suffered the first of four strokes. This life-altering event thrust Lori into the role of caregiver and advocate, much like many of her clients. This experience gave her a profound new perspective on caregiving, allowing her to understand firsthand the incredible toll it can take on families.

Drawing from this experience, Lori documented her family’s journey in her recently released book, “Surrounded by Love: One Family’s Journey Through Stroke Recovery.” The book quickly reached #1 in the Stroke category on Amazon, resonating with readers for its raw honesty and practical advice.

What truly distinguishes Lori is her commitment to giving back to her community. She founded the medical equipment donation closet, Emelita’s Closet, named after her beloved grandmother who inspired her passion for helping others. Additionally, Lori leads a monthly dementia support group, and serves on the SIMA board of the Flower Mound Senior Center.

Lori believes that knowledge is power and is dedicated to educating the community on all things related to aging. Through her popular podcast, “Aging in Style,” she empowers her listeners with practical advice and resources. Her public speaking engagements and educational programs are in high demand, further cementing her role as a leader in the senior care industry.

Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or visit www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)

