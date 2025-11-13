Bartonville Town Update – November 2025

Hello Bartonville!

As we enter the holiday season, I want to take a moment to thank our residents for their continued support and community spirit. Bartonville’s success is built on the involvement of our citizens, and I am grateful for everyone who volunteers, attends events and helps make our town such a special place to live.

On Oct. 7, the Town of Bartonville hosted its annual National Night Out event at Town Hall. Residents joined together with Bartonville police officers, local first responders and town staff for an evening focused on building community partnerships and promoting public safety. Families enjoyed meeting their local officers and exploring police vehicles and fire apparatus. The event also featured food, music and activities for children, creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere for all ages. A special thank-you goes out to the Crime Control and Prevention District, volunteers and community partners who helped make this year’s event a success.

The Town recently received several bids for its Miscellaneous Asphalt Pavement Repair On-Call Contract. After a thorough review of all submissions, Tejas LLC was selected as the lowest bidder whose proposal meets the town’s specifications and project requirements. Having Tejas LLC under contract for on-call pavement repairs will allow the town to efficiently respond to minor roadway issues as they occur throughout the year, helping to improve safety and extend the overall lifespan of our streets.

The Town of Bartonville is in the process of researching and selecting new radar speed limit signs that will allow police to collect detailed traffic data. This data will help the police department better respond to speeding complaints and analyze traffic patterns more effectively. The sign on Gibbons has experienced intermittent issues, even after being relocated to sunnier areas, and two additional units are showing similar problems. As a result, the town plans to replace at least three signs during the current budget year. Radar speed signs play an important role in promoting roadway safety by reminding drivers of their speed in real time. The new models feature bright LED displays, anti-glare lenses and automatic ambient light adjustment for improved visibility in all lighting conditions. They also include software that allows staff to set sign parameters, download traffic data and generate statistical reports. These upgraded signs are durable, lightweight and easily portable, allowing the town to move them as needed to address changing traffic concerns and enhance safety throughout the community.

As we wrap up the year, I invite everyone to join us for Bartonville’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 5, from 6–8 p.m. at Town Hall. This festive evening will feature a 21-foot Christmas tree, cocoa and cookies, Christmas crafts for children and a special visit from Santa. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the season and enjoy the warmth of our community. I hope to see you there.

Development Update

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

Stay Connected: Don’t miss any important updates, meeting announcements, or community news. Visit our website at townofbartonville.com and sign up for notifications by clicking on “Notify Me.”