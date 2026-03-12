Flower Mound students’ biomedical system design earns them chance at $10k prize

Three Flower Mound High School seniors put their brains together to come up with an innovative biomedical system design that earned them winner status at the ExploraVision regional competition.

Arjun Viswanathan, Hani Merali and Aaditya Chakravarthy developed NeuroShield, a biomedical system designed to prevent neuroinvasive viruses from invading the brain before neurological damage occurs.

After moving on from the regional competition, the three have an opportunity to win bonds worth $10,000 each at the national competition.

The trio’s idea combines AI-driven early detection, targeted molecular biologics and intelligent nano carrier delivery to identify infections early and temporarily block viral pathways that allow pathogens to enter the central nervous system.

According to the team, NeuroShield aims to shift treatment from reactive care to proactive neurological protection by creating a protective barrier at the blood-brain interface during the early stages of infection.

They believe the approach could help improve defenses against neurotropic viruses and strengthen preparedness for future outbreaks.

The Flower Mound students’ idea is exactly what the National Science Teachers Association and Toshiba hope the ExploraVision program will achieve with its global K-12 science competitions.

“ExploraVision demonstrates what’s possible when students are empowered to think boldly and apply science to real-world challenges,” said Dr. Beverly DeVore-Wedding, NSTA’s president. “These regional winners embody the creativity, collaboration and critical thinking that drive innovation forward. Their accomplishments reflect not only their talent and dedication, but also the impact of outstanding educators who inspire students to develop solutions that can improve lives and strengthen communities.”

According to Toshiba, ExploraVision teaches foundational, evidence-based problem-solving skills like asking questions, analyzing data and designing solutions, which can empower students to push innovation forward responsibly, creatively and confidently.

It proves that innovation is still moving forward.

“Toshiba believes the future is built by those who are willing to explore it,” said Tom Kumagai, chairman and CEO of Toshiba America, Inc. “The creativity, communication and collaboration skills learned while participating in ExploraVision empowers students to move beyond textbooks to tackle the real-world challenged of today. The sparkle I see when students showcase is awe-inspiring and clearly shows the future of innovation is within the capable hands of these young minds.”

The students from Flower Mound and the other 23 regional winners will advance to national judging.

Four first place and four second place teams will be selected as national winner.

Members of the first place teams will each receive a $10,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bond at maturity.

The second place team members will reach receive a bond of $5,000 at maturity.

All first and second place team members will be formally recognized for their creativity and accomplishments at an ExploraVision awards ceremony on June 5.

ExploraVision was started in 1992. Since then, nearly 450,000 students from across the United States and Canada have participated.

For more information, visit the ExploraVision website.