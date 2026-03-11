Courthouse-on-the-Square exhibit showcases history of small business in Denton County

Denton County is full of small businesses with local owners and a connection to the community, which is highlighted by a new exhibit at the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum.

The new installment, called Commerce & Community, opened on Tuesday and runs until Oct. 31.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community, creating new jobs and providing many services to our area,” said Denton County in a statement. “Denton County thrives because of the people who have invested their time and expertise here.”

The exhibit features artifacts and photographs from the Courthouse Museum collection related to local Denton County businesses.

Visitors will get to see historic businesses like Morrison Milling, Evers Hardware, Russell’s Department Store and the Duck Inn restaurant.

“Our local economy relies on entrepreneurs with passion and vision to open businesses,” said the county. “These establishments represent more than just the exchange of products and services, they create lifelong memories and a lasting impact on the economy.”

All exhibits, lectures and evens are free and open to the public.

The Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum is located at 110 W. Hickory Street in Denton.

Handicapped parking and accessibility is available through the north entrance on Oak Street.