Local coach honored as U.S. Youth Soccer Volunteer of the Year

Matt Tibbitts of Trophy Club runs one of the largest youth recreational soccer leagues – and he does it so well, U.S. Youth Soccer named him the 2025 Volunteer of the Year.

Tibbitts is the president of the Greater Northwest Soccer Association, which serves more than 2,000 players across southern Denton County, including Justin, Northlake, Roanoke and Trophy Club.

According to the organization, Tibbitts’ passion and spirit of service is what elevated him from a coach with GNWSA in 2006 to serving as president for the last 15 years.

“Matt’s selfless nature and tireless efforts make him an exemplary leader,” said John McCanna, GNWSA’s director of coaches. “He works constantly to ensure each season runs smoothly and that everyone enjoys their experience and his ability to make everyone feel welcome, learn new skills and understand the importance of teamwork is truly inspiring.”

The national honor recognizes Tibbitts’ unwavering commitment, leadership and service to the game.

“From his early days as a volunteer with the Greater Northwest Sports Association, Tibbitts has has given thousands of hours to help grow the game at every level,” said U.S. Youth Soccer in a statement. “He is driven by a lead-from-the-front philosophy that sees him dip into every area of work… and his leadership has been instrumental in helping shape key statewide initiatives.”

According to U.S. Youth Soccer, Tibbitts has helped create a developmental state league for overachieving recreational teams, improvements to SafeSport compliance and referee abuse prevention efforts.

His dedication to players, families and the soccer community exemplifies the very best of what volunteerism means in youth sports.

“Tibbitts has helped expand opportunities for players and improve participation and retention across his communities,” said U.S. Youth Soccer.

Before being honored nationally, Tibbitts was honored as North Texas Soccer’s 2025 Volunteer of the Year.

North Texas Soccer then submitted an application for Tibbitts to be considered for the U.S. Youth Soccer award.

GNWSA celebrated Tibbitts’ nomination and selection that shows what youth sports are truly about.

“He champions others without seeking recognition for his own accomplishments, embodying the spirit of volunteerism,” said McCanna.

U.S. Youth Soccer is the country’s largest youth sports organization, serving nearly 2.5 million athletes each year.

To learn more about the Greater Northwest Soccer Association, visit the organization’s website.