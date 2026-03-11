Former principal comes out of retirement to be inaugural principal at Northwest ISD’s new high school

Dr. Ron Myers will come out of retirement to be the inaugural principal of J. Fred Davis Jr. High School, Northwest ISD’s fourth high school.

The district announced Monday that Myers would take the reins of the district’s newest high school after retiring and working as a professor at TCU.

Myers previously served within Northwest ISD as the principal of Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club from 2014 to 2022, where the district said he established a strong academic and extracurricular culture while leading the school.

He then retired from NISD and served as a professor at TCU, providing lessons on school leadership to veteran educators and administrators.

“Dr. Myers has a wealth of knowledge to share with the students and staff of Davis High School, and we are honored an educator with his respected background has returned to lead the school,” said NISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust. “In his time at Northwest ISD, Dr. Myers garnered a well-earned reputation for working with the community to support of students, and I look forward to seeing the results of that partnership at our newest high school.”

The district said Myers was eager to return to the school setting to support students and teachers using additional knowledge gained from educational leaders across the state.

“Providing a strong educational environment for students and teachers alike has been the reward of a lifetime,” said Myers. “When the opportunity to lead Davis High School presented itself, I felt called to apply.”

Myers lives within the district and knows the area around Davis High School, in north Fort Worth along North Riverside Drive just east of I-35W and south of Hwy 170.

Davis High School will bring in students from Tidwell and Worthington Middle Schools, relieving stress on Byron Nelson and V.R. Eaton High School.

“I look forward to working with our students, staff and community to set standards and traditions that will last for generations,” said Myers. “The first students at the school will have a tremendous opportunity to leave their mark and establish a legacy of excellence.”

An official rezoning will occur when the school’s official attendance boundaries are set in the 2026-2027 school year ahead of the high school’s open date in August 2027.

Davis High School was named after influential longtime Northwest ISD school board member and community leader J. Fred Davis Jr., who earned national recognition for his dairy farm.

The farm was located near where the new school is being built.

