Medal of Honor motorcade to make its way back through Denton County

Hundreds of police cars, fire trucks, motorcycles and other service vehicles representing more than 40 agencies will travel through Denton County Wednesday on their way to Gainesville.

Together, more than 550 vehicles will create a 9-mile-long motorcade welcoming Medal of Honor Recipients flying into DFW International Airport for the annual Medal of Honor Weekend.

The group will start its trek to Gainesville, where the event is hosted, from the south end of DFW Airport sometime between 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

According to Denton County, the number of agencies continues to increase, reaching another historic level this year.

The motorcade will cause some parts of highways 183, 360, 114 and 121 to be temporarily shut down, as well as access points along I-35W and I-35E.

Once the motorcade makes its way through, the roads will reopen to the public.

Officials said commuters should anticipate heavy traffic due to the closures and expect delays.

If the motorcade approaches while they are on the road, drivers should move to the right lane.

According to a press release, Denton, Highland Village, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 are all southern Denton County fire departments taking part.

County-level law enforcement agencies will take part, as well as Northlake, Roanoke, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Argyle, Argyle ISD and Denton’s police departments.