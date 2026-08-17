Community rallies after passing of former Flower Mound, Hebron basketball coach

The community is coming together after learning of the passing of former Flower Mound basketball coach Byron Dixon.

A donation and meal train page was set up to support the family of the coach, who died in the evening of Thursday, Aug. 6.

“During this season of profound grief, let’s surround the Dixon family with love and support through the gift of a meal,” said page organizer Kathy Tran. “Every act of kindness reminds them they are not walking this journey alone.”

Flower Mound’s basketball team offered some words of encouragement about coach Dixon, who helped lead the program during the 2024-2025 season.

“His personality was as big as his heart and his love for the game. He always had a smile on his face and brought so much joy and positive energy every day,” said the program in a post to social media. “Even though he was only with us for one year, not only will what he brought to the program never be forgotten, but neither will the memory of what a great man he was.”

Before coaching the Jags at Flower Mound, Dixon helped lead another Lewisville ISD program in the Hebron Lady Hawks from 2022-2024.

During his time, the Lady Hawks won back to back district championships, Bi-District champions and made a trip to the Regional tournament, according to the program.

“Though Coach Dixon was with us at Hebron for a short time… his passion for the game and unwavering devotion to the girls basketball program left a lasting mark on our campus,” said Hebron’s basketball program on social media. “Beyond his work on the court, Coach Dixon was a mentor and encouraging presence who truly cared about the growth, character and success of his student-athletes.”

According to Hebron, the public is invited to attend Dixon’s viewing from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial in Fort Worth and the funeral service Thursday in Arlington.