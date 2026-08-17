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Man hit, killed by vehicle near Northwest ISD stadium

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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A man died after being hit by a vehicle along Hwy 114 near the Northwest ISD football stadium.

Fort Worth police and fire responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 2076 Hwy 114 in  north Fort Worth, near the Northwest ISD football stadium, around 12:14 a.m. Sunday.

According to officials, a pedestrian was walking eastbound along Hwy 114 in between lanes.

The vehicle was also traveling eastbound along the highway when it hit the pedestrian with its front-driver side.

Fort Worth PD said the vehicle did not stop after the collision.

The pedestrian, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 32-year-old Brandon Webb, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not release any other information in regard to the case.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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