Bartonville Police Blotter

On May 6, at approximately 11:40 a.m., two rogue Longhorn cattle decided to stage an independent, self-guided cattle drive right down Gibbons Road. Proving that they herd it all before, the owner quickly arrived on the scene and steered them back in the right direction toward home.

Dawn Elaine Harper was arrested on May 25 at Kroger for allegedly using counterfeit barcode labels to underprice merchandise, resulting in a Class A misdemeanor charge for possessing theft instruments. Following a report from management, officers discovered 161 altered price tags and other labeling materials in her possession, with security footage confirming the fraudulent activity.

On May 29 at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a dispatch call regarding an active physical altercation at Whataburger. Upon arrival, officers conducted a sweep of the scene; however, all involved parties had left the premises prior to law enforcement’s arrival.