UPDATE: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Flower Mound

Officials now believe the three people found dead in a Flower Mound home Wednesday morning were involved in a murder-suicide.

Flower Mound PD released an update Thursday afternoon revealing that all three of the people found dead in a Flower Mound home were related and all died from apparent gunshot wounds.

“The deceased are believed to be family members living together at the residence – a husband, wife and adult son,” said the department in a press release. “Preliminary information leads investigators to believe this incident was a double homicide and suicide.”

Flower Mound police units were originally sent to a home on Sunrise Circle around 10:43 a.m. for a welfare check after two residents didn’t show up to work and family members were unable to reach them.

When officers arrived, they assessed the scene, entered and found three people dead inside the Flower Mound home.

According to officials, the three bodies were transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified.

Neither of the three people have been identified at time of publishing.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Flower Mound PD is asking anyone with information pertaining to the incident should contact the department tip line at 972-874-3307.

Check back to learn more about this developing story.