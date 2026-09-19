Lantana issues boil water notice after water main break

Lantana residents are being asked to boil their water before drinking or cooking after a water main break caused the community’s water tower to drain and pressure in the distribution system to fall below required levels.

The Lantana Water District issued a boil water notice Saturday afternoon after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the public water system to notify customers of the precaution.

According to the district, the water main break is located between Palmetto and Golf Club Drive beneath the Lantana Golf Club parking lot. The break caused the water tower to drain, resulting in reduced water pressure or, in some areas, a temporary loss of water.

The tower is refilling, and customers should have water service again, though pressure may remain low for some time.

No contaminants have been detected in the water. The boil notice was issued because pressure in the distribution system fell below 20 psi.

Customers should boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing hands or faces, and other consumption purposes. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes before being cooled for use.

Residents may also use bottled water or another suitable water source instead of boiling tap water.

The district is also asking residents to avoid unnecessary water use while repairs are underway, including lawn irrigation, car washing, showers and baths, to help preserve water for essential needs.

Repairs are being complicated by a large pile of sand sitting above the location of the damaged water main, according to the district. Officials said they do not yet know when repairs will be finished.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until testing confirms the water is safe for consumption. The district said it will issue a separate notice when the advisory is lifted.

Fresh Water Supply District No. 7 board member Todd Messerle provided residents with an update Sunday morning, saying district crews planned to excavate the site at the golf club Sunday to repair the broken water line. Water samples are expected to be sent to a laboratory Monday morning because the lab is closed on weekends.

Messerle said same-day results are unlikely, meaning the district will probably receive the test results Tuesday.

For questions, residents may contact the Lantana Water District office at 940-728-5050 or email [email protected].