Argyle PD searching for person accused of taking photos up women’s skirts at Tom Thumb

The Argyle Police Department is looking for an individual that allegedly took photos up women’s skirts on multiple occasions at Tom Thumb in Harvest Town Center.

According to officials, at least five victims have been identified in the investigation, which began in early August.

Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said the investigation has since been closed and the department is now searching for the person they believe is responsible.

Multiple arrest warrants are out for the individual, who was also trespassed from the store.

Officials have not released any other details into the case or the suspect as the search continues.