2 Guyer students in custody for bringing gun to campus

A pair of Guyer High School students are in custody after one allegedly brought a gun to school and the other made comments about the firearm.

Denton ISD officials said they learned about the gun after receiving a report from a student that another student had made a comment about a gun being bought to the campus Friday.

Guyer’s administration and school resource officer began investigation immediately and soon found a different student, who reportedly had the gun in his backpack.

Police arrested both the student found with the gun and the student who had made the comment referencing the gun without incident, and officials said both will be disciplined under the district’s student code of conduct as well as facing all appropriate criminal charges.

According to officials, there were no threats made to students or staff.

“We know this is upsetting news, and it is natural to have concerns. We are very thankful for the students who spoke up. Because they shared what they heard with a trusted adult, our team was able to step in quickly,” said the district in a statement. “We are also grateful to our school resource and safety officer and campus administration for their swift and decisive action. The vigilance of our students and staff plays a vital role in keeping our school safe.”

Neither student was identified by officials, as at least one was a juvenile, according to a report from CBS.