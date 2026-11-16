A Joint Statement by Former Mayor Patrick Johnson, Former Council Members Pat Wellen, and Mike Gwartney:

To the Residents of Double Oak

On November 16, 2026, three elected officials, Mayor Patrick Johnson and Council Members Pat Wellen and Mike Gwartney, resigned from their positions with the Town of Double Oak.

Three elected officials resigning simultaneously is not an ordinary event in town government. It should raise serious questions about the direction of Double Oak’s leadership and what these departures mean for our town’s future.

Collectively, we have served Double Oak in leadership positions that include Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, and Town Council Member. We have worked through difficult budgets, challenging personnel decisions, and disagreements over the future of our town.

We have not always agreed with one another. But we share a fundamental belief that responsible government requires respect for the law, professional expertise, fiscal accountability, public safety, and the independent judgment of elected officials.

Our decisions to resign were made individually, but our concerns reflect a troubling pattern in how town government is being directed.

“We believe residents deserve to understand why three experienced elected officials reached the conclusion that they could no longer effectively serve under the present circumstances.”

The following are our individual statements explaining those decisions.

Pat Wellen — Why I Resigned

Former Mayor Pro Tem, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, and Council Member

On November 16, I resigned from the Double Oak Town Council because I believe the three remaining council members have disregarded legal counsel and exposed the town to potential legal action.

“I can no longer participate in decisions that, in my view, put the town at risk.”

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Bump placed six ordinance changes on the November 2 agenda to restrict the police chief’s and town administrator’s authority to manage staff. He withdrew one after I identified a conflict with Texas law; another required amendment for the same reason. The AI assistant he used to draft the proposals missed those conflicts, and he did not verify its work against the law. Two proposals passed, one was postponed, and two failed by votes of three nays to two ayes.

The two defeated proposals returned on the November 16 agenda for another vote. I believe this was intended to let council members who opposed them change their votes to align with Bump. Similar reversals have occurred with the town budget and fund balance, which “needed” changes just weeks after approval.

“Decisions with taxpayer implications deserve careful consideration before, not after a vote.”

These changes also coincide with the police chief’s resignation and efforts to bring back the former assistant police chief as chief. On November 2, 2026, Bump approached Council Member Gwartney about supporting her return. On November 4, after an Ordinance Committee meeting, he approached me about the same subject without disclosing that earlier conversation. On November 10, I learned the former assistant police had applied and that Bump had spoken with Gwartney about hiring her. I confirmed that Bump initiated their discussion, without asking for its specifics. I believe these separate conversations raise serious concerns about a possible “walking quorum” under the Texas Open Meetings Act and deliberations outside public view. Bump has completed TOMA training, so he should know the law. I also suspect but have not confirmed that he discussed the matter with the other two council members. This raises concerns about the fairness and impartiality of the hiring process for all applicants.

I joined the council to serve Double Oak. I resigned because I believe these members’ conduct is unethical and potentially unlawful, and I no longer want to be associated with it. Bullying, repeated vote reversals, and concerns about private deliberations undermine public trust.

“The stakes are the town’s legal exposure, responsible use of taxpayer money, and a fair process for selecting its next police chief. I do not believe I can serve effectively while these practices continue.”

Mike Gwartney — Why I Chose to Resign

Former Mayor Pro Tem, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, and Council Member

On Monday, November 16, 2026, I resigned from the Double Oak Town Council with five and a half months remaining in my term. This was not a decision I made lightly. However, since the election of three new council members, I have witnessed significant changes in both the direction of our town government and the atmosphere surrounding Town Council meetings.

One of my greatest disappointments has been the increasingly hostile behavior of certain individuals toward elected officials, town employees, and their families. In my view, some residents have engaged in cruel, dishonest, and vindictive personal attacks, with little apparent willingness to acknowledge the harm caused by their actions. The atmosphere has become so troubling that additional security measures have been implemented at Town Council meetings.

Even more concerning is that several individuals associated with this behavior have been appointed by the three new council members to serve on town committees, with some holding committee chair positions. I am particularly disappointed by the lack of public condemnation from those who work alongside these individuals. Leadership and public service should require integrity, accountability, and respect for others. Remaining silent when personal attacks are directed at town employees, elected officials, and their families only allows this behavior to continue.

“Disagreements over town policies are expected. Personal attacks against public servants, their families, and their livelihoods should never be accepted as part of serving Double Oak.”

My decision to resign was also driven by serious concerns about proposed changes to the authority of our Town Council.

At the November 2, 2026, Town Council meeting, two agenda items proposed giving the council greater authority or approval over the hiring, firing, and disciplinary decisions involving town employees. These responsibilities currently fall under the authority of the Town Administrator and other designated officials.

Both proposals were defeated by votes of three to two.

During the discussion, our longtime town attorney, David Berman, warned that involving council members directly in certain personnel decisions could expose them to potential personal liability if the town were sued over an employee’s removal, suspension, demotion, or dismissal.

This was not a minor concern. As an elected official, I have a responsibility to protect the town, its employees, its taxpayers, and myself from unnecessary legal exposure. I believe the advice of our town attorney should carry significant weight when considering changes that could create such risks.

To my knowledge, no other municipality in Texas has adopted ordinances granting its Town Council such extensive involvement in the hiring, termination, promotion, and performance evaluation of all municipal employees, rather than limiting direct council involvement to key leadership positions such as the Town Administrator, Town Secretary, and Chief of Police

Despite being defeated by votes of three to two at the November 2 meeting, both proposals have been placed back on the November 16 Town Council agenda for another vote. To me, reconsidering these proposals so quickly, particularly after our town attorney raised concerns about potential personal liability, demonstrates an unwillingness to give those concerns the consideration they deserve.

“I cannot support changing the responsibilities of town government in ways that may expose council members and taxpayers to unnecessary legal risks, particularly when those risks have been identified by our own attorney.”

I have always understood that serving on the Town Council involves difficult decisions and disagreements. That is part of public service. But there is a difference between having honest disagreements and repeatedly pursuing actions that, in my judgment, disregard professional legal advice and undermine responsible government.

I did not resign because I was unwilling to debate issues or accept the outcome of a vote. I resigned because I could no longer remain on a Town Council where I believed these concerns were not being adequately addressed.

“Double Oak deserves leadership that respects its residents, protects its employees, listens to professional advice, and makes decisions with the town’s long-term interests in mind.”

Patrick Johnson — Why I Chose to Resign

Former Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, and Council Member

Serving as Mayor of Double Oak has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I have always believed that public service means putting the interests of our residents first, protecting taxpayer dollars, supporting our town employees, and making decisions based on facts, sound judgment, and professional advice.

My decision to resign was not made lightly, nor was it the result of losing a council vote or disagreeing with an individual policy. Differences of opinion are a normal and healthy part of local government. What I can no longer accept is a pattern of decisions that, in my view, undermines professional leadership, disregards legal advice, shifts authority away from established positions, and places the long-term interests of Double Oak at risk.

Committees, Accountability, and the Direction of Town Leadership

One of my greatest concerns has been the direction the three newly elected council members Chris Bump, Dan McCormick, and Linda Blesch have taken regarding the creation and restructuring of town committees. In a relatively short period, they have pushed through the creation of a Finance and Budget Committee and a Technology Committee, expanded the Ordinance Committee with additional citizen appointments, and removed an experienced, longtime member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Now, additional committees are being proposed, including an Economic Development Committee that could significantly influence decisions involving the limited commercial property remaining in Double Oak.

I have always supported citizen involvement in town government. Volunteers are essential to our town, and many have served Double Oak with dedication and integrity for years. However, I am deeply troubled by the selection of individuals to serve on or chair several of these new and restructured committees. Some of these appointees have been among the most aggressive and disrespectful voices on social media, engaging in personal attacks against elected officials, name-calling, demeaning cartoon memes, bullying tactics, and even attacks involving family members of elected officials. These are not simply differences of opinion or legitimate criticism of public policy. This behavior has contributed to unnecessary division and hostility within our town.

“Disagreement is part of democracy. Personal attacks, intimidation, and targeting the families of public servants should never become an accepted path to influence in local government.”

Adding to my concern, several of these same individuals have been placed on multiple town committees by the three newly elected council members, giving a relatively small group of residents’ influence over several areas of town government. Rather than broadening citizen participation and encouraging diverse perspectives, these decisions risk concentrating influence among individuals who already share similar views.

What message does it send when individuals who have participated in this type of conduct are subsequently appointed to positions of influence within our town government? In my view, it sends the message that personal attacks and intimidation are not only tolerated but can be rewarded with a seat at the table where important town decisions are shaped.

Equally concerning is the reliance these three council members appear to place on the opinions and recommendations of committee chairs when making important decisions. Rather than independently evaluating the advice of experienced town staff, professional consultants, and legal counsel, they increasingly appear to defer to a select group of appointed individuals. Committees should provide input and recommendations, not become an alternative layer of government that directs policy or undermines professional staff.

This approach also creates confusion over the responsibilities of our town administrator and department leadership. When committee recommendations begin influencing operational and personnel decisions, the lines of authority become blurred.

Residents elected five council members to exercise independent judgment and represent the entire town, not simply those who supported them during an election.

“More committees do not necessarily mean better government. When the opinions of a small group of appointed individuals begin to outweigh professional expertise, we must ask who is really making the decisions and who is accountable to the residents of Double Oak?”

Undermining the Mayor’s Authority and Disregarding Legal Counsel

Another troubling example occurred at the November 2 Town Council meeting. Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Chris Bump acknowledged that several of the six agenda items were intended to give the Town Council greater involvement in hiring decisions for town employees, including police officers. One agenda item specifically sought to remove the mayor’s position as one of the designated hiring authorities under the town’s existing ordinance. During the discussion, Bump acknowledged that his effort to remove the mayor from this responsibility was personal.

This was not simply an effort to update outdated ordinances or improve administrative procedures. In my view, it was an attempt to diminish the mayor’s authority and transfer greater control over personnel decisions to the council majority.

What makes this especially concerning is that these actions moved forward despite advice from our town attorney about what should not be done. Rather than respecting the professional legal guidance provided to protect our town, Bump relied on ordinance language developed with artificial intelligence.

This concern extends beyond the November 2 meeting. Council Member Dan McCormick has also used artificial intelligence to generate proposed ordinances establishing the new town committees. According to my understanding of how these proposals were developed, none were submitted to the town’s already established Ordinance Committee for review before being brought forward. We have an Ordinance Committee specifically intended to help review proposed changes to our town’s ordinances, yet that process was bypassed.

I have no objection to using AI as a research or drafting tool. However, there is a significant difference between using technology to assist with a task and treating its output as a substitute for established review procedures and the advice of a qualified attorney who understands Texas municipal law and our town’s ordinances.

“My concern is not simply that AI was used. It is that proposed ordinances affecting the structure and operation of our town government were advanced without review by the existing Ordinance Committee, while concerns raised by our town attorney were not given the consideration I believe they deserved.”

Our town attorney is there to help protect Double Oak from costly mistakes, legal challenges, and unnecessary liability. In my opinion, proceeding without adequate committee review and professional legal guidance creates unnecessary risks for our town and its taxpayers.

The mayor’s role in hiring is established under the town’s existing ordinance. I recognize that the Town Council has authority to consider changes to ordinances through the proper legal process. However, changing the established responsibilities of elected officials and professional staff should require thoughtful consideration, sound legal review, and a clear benefit to the town.

The Town Council has an important responsibility to establish policy, approve budgets, and hold town leadership accountable. But there is a difference between responsible oversight and inserting elected officials or appointed committee members into day-to-day personnel and operational decisions. When those responsibilities become blurred, accountability becomes more difficult, not easier.

Instead, I see a continuing pattern: more committees, greater influence for unelected committee chairs, efforts to restrict the authority of the town administrator and police chief and now attempts to remove the mayor from established hiring responsibilities.

This is not about protecting my title or personal authority. My concern is what happens to Double Oak when established responsibilities are shifted for political purposes rather than to improve town operations.

“Elected officials have a responsibility to exercise independent judgment, but that does not mean ignoring professional expertise or legal advice simply because it does not support the outcome they want.”

When three council members begin changing the structure of town government while disregarding concerns raised by those responsible for its legal and professional operation, residents have every reason to question the direction of their town.

Police Department Staffing, Funding, and Leadership

Another serious concern is the direction the council has taken regarding our Police Department. It has taken nearly five years to build a fully staffed police force of nine officers. During the recent budget process, the three council members sought to reduce staffing from nine to eight officers. They ultimately backed away from that reduction and approved the budget, only to return at the following meeting seeking additional budget adjustments that would eliminate police positions and redirect funding toward road improvements.

I fully recognize the importance of maintaining our roads, but I do not believe we should fund those improvements by reducing the police protection our residents have come to expect. Public safety has always been one of Double Oak’s highest priorities, and staffing decisions should be based on the department’s operational needs and the ability to maintain adequate coverage.

We have already lost an officer, and our police chief has resigned following what I believe was excessive micromanagement by council members and the Technology Committee chair. As the chief stated during his exit interview, “No one can have seven bosses.” That statement speaks volumes about the challenges of managing a department when too many individuals attempt to direct its operations.

I am also concerned about efforts to influence the selection of our next police chief. As Pat Wellen explains in her statement, questions have arisen regarding Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Bump’s involvement in discussions about bringing back our former assistant police chief. This individual previously chose to leave the department for the private sector and was not selected for the chief’s position during an earlier recruitment process involving a professional consultant. While every qualified applicant deserves fair consideration, I believe the selection of our next police chief should be based on qualifications, experience, and an independent evaluation not the personal preferences of individual council members or efforts to influence the outcome before the hiring process is complete.

Meanwhile, the council and committee have struggled to reach a decision on replacing our aging police radios, equipment essential to officer communication and safety.

Residents should understand that police staffing decisions are not simply numbers on a budget worksheet. They affect scheduling, officer availability, response capabilities, and the department’s ability to maintain consistent coverage. Once experienced officers leave, rebuilding a department takes time, and the consequences of those departures may be felt long after the budget decisions have been made.

“We spent five years building our Police Department to the staffing level our town needs. I cannot support dismantling that progress through repeated budget reductions, interference in daily operations, and delays in providing officers with essential equipment.”

Transparency, Accountability, and Doing Things the Right Way

Over the past year, several of the same citizens now serving on or chairing town committees have submitted more than 40 public information requests. While every resident has the right to request public records, responding to this volume of requests has required considerable staff time and resources, often pulling employees away from their regular responsibilities. Despite the repeated scrutiny and allegations, to my knowledge, neither the Texas Attorney General’s Office nor the Secretary of State has issued a formal finding of wrongdoing against me or town staff related to these matters.

The ongoing criticism, vulgar social media posts, and personal attacks have only reinforced my determination to conduct town business professionally, transparently, and by the book. Whether addressing the Special Use Permit at 250 Simmons Road, the proposed FM 407 commercial development, or other important town matters, I have insisted that we follow established ordinances, required procedures, and the advice of our professional staff and legal counsel. These decisions are not always popular, but my responsibility as mayor has never been to satisfy the loudest voices. It has been to uphold the law, protect the town’s interests, and treat every resident fairly.

“I have never expected everyone to agree with my decisions. But I have always believed that every resident deserves a mayor who follows the rules, respects the process, and puts the interests of Double Oak first.”

My Commitment to Double Oak

My decision to resign is not about one disagreement, one council meeting, or one individual. It is about a series of actions that have fundamentally changed how our town is being governed.

I believe in responsible financial management, professional leadership, respect for the law, and a Town Council that represents all residents. I also believe that elected officials should listen to different perspectives, respect the experience of our town employees, and make decisions based on what is best for Double Oak not personal agendas or outside influences.

I am proud of what we have accomplished together, particularly strengthening our Police Department, improving town operations, and working toward a more financially sustainable future.

Although I am stepping away from the mayor’s office, my commitment to Double Oak and its residents remains unchanged. I sincerely hope our town can move beyond the division that has taken hold and return to the cooperation, mutual respect, and common purpose that have made Double Oak such a special place to live.

“Our town deserves leadership that brings people together, respects professional expertise, protects public safety, and puts the interests of every resident first. That is the Double Oak I have worked to serve, and the Double Oak I will continue to support.”

Our Shared Commitment to Double Oak — And a Warning About Its Future

“The simultaneous resignation of three elected officials should be a moment of serious reflection for every Double Oak resident.”

Collectively, we have served this town as Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, and Town Council members. We have not always agreed on every issue, but we have shared a commitment to responsible government, public safety, fiscal accountability, and protecting the interests of our residents.

When three elected officials conclude that resignation is preferable to continuing under the present circumstances, residents deserve to ask why and what this means for the future of their town.

Our concerns are not hypothetical. Decisions about Police Department staffing, the authority of professional employees, the influence of appointed committees, the use of taxpayer dollars, and the consideration given to legal counsel have consequences that may extend well beyond any individual council member’s term.

Who will be accountable if professional employees leave because their authority is continually undermined? What happens if decisions about police staffing compromise the level of protection residents expect? Who bears the financial consequences if poorly considered decisions result in legal disputes or additional costs to taxpayers? And who will ensure that a small group of appointed individuals does not exercise disproportionate influence over decisions affecting the entire town?

“These are questions every Double Oak resident should be asking.”

We are not suggesting that every proposed change will produce these consequences. We are saying that the risks deserve serious consideration before decisions are made not after the damage may already be done.

The three remaining council members now face an extraordinary responsibility. They must demonstrate through their actions that they are prepared to govern for all residents, respect established legal and administrative responsibilities, protect essential town services, and exercise independent judgment.

We sincerely hope they will.

But hope alone is not accountability.

We urge residents to pay close attention to upcoming council agendas and decisions, particularly those affecting public safety, personnel authority, town finances, committee influence, and the selection of our next police chief. Ask questions. Attend meetings. Review agendas. Demand transparency and explanations for decisions that affect your safety, your tax dollars, and the future of Double Oak.

“Our resignations are not an abandonment of Double Oak. They are a statement that we can no longer support the direction in which we believe its government is heading.”

We leave office with pride in what has been accomplished, gratitude for those who have served alongside us, and genuine concern about what lies ahead.

Double Oak belongs to every resident not to three council members, a handful of committee appointees, or any political faction.

The question now is not why three elected officials chose to leave. We have explained our reasons. The question is whether the leadership that remains will recognize the seriousness of this moment, restore confidence in town government, and put the interests of all Double Oak residents first.

The future of Double Oak will not be determined by the resignations of three elected officials. It will be determined by the decisions that follow and whether residents are willing to demand the transparency, accountability, responsible leadership, and protection of essential town services they deserve.

“Double Oak’s future is too important for its residents to remain on the sidelines.”

Sincerely,

Patrick Johnson

Former Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, and Council Member

Pat Wellen

Former Mayor Pro Tem, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, and Council Member

Mike Gwartney

Former Mayor Pro Tem, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, and Council Member