No Veteran Left Alone: Veterans Point offers trust, camaraderie and hope

Kasey Brown knew, deep down, that showing basic human emotion should have been natural and expected. After all, 12 of his fellow Marines had just perished in a tragic multiple helicopter crash. They were friends—people he’d deployed with, bonded with instantly, and spent considerable time with before separating in 2013.

But instead of being overcome by sadness and disbelief, he felt nothing.

“I saw my wife and all these people pouring out love and feeling so sad about what happened, and I felt nothing. I was disconnected … numb,” Brown said. “I remember asking my wife if this was normal, and she politely said no and that I should talk to someone about it.”

That’s when Brown realized he had distanced himself so much from his former military life that he hadn’t taken the time to fully process and talk through the emotions and experiences he’d unknowingly carried into civilian life. Thankfully, one of his first steps was talking to other Veterans—men and women who wouldn’t see him as crazy, weird, or, dare he say, a monster. Instead, he would be met with nods of understanding, words of encouragement, and practical advice from people who’d felt and overcome similar issues.

“Those talks changed my life,” he added.

Fast-forward to today, and Brown is paying that kindness and sense of connection forward as the executive director of Veterans Point, a Flower Mound-based nonprofit that fosters trust, camaraderie and hope for Veterans and their families. Often, Veterans leave the military feeling lost and unsure what is out there for them or where to look. The team at Veterans Point wants to be that family that reaches out and says, “We’ve got you.” Furthermore, rather than waiting to step in after Veterans are already struggling with homelessness, addiction, incarceration, isolation, thoughts of suicide, or job and family loss, Veterans Point provides proactive community and relational support to help them before they hit rock bottom.

This peer group is comprised of TVC-certified peer service coordinators and volunteers strategically placed within local mental health organizations across Texas to create a statewide peer-to-peer network for any service member, Veteran, or family member.

At the heart of the organization is a safe and comfortable Veteran Center, situated on a 26-acre equestrian therapy ranch on the border of Flower Mound and Roanoke, where Veterans and their families can get one-on-one peer support, join peer groups and social outings such as hiking, fishing, golfing, and art classes, and build camaraderie at larger community events.

So whether you’re looking for advice, inspiration, or just a friendly chat, Veterans Point is here for you.

While you receive support, your children can enjoy a safe, fun space they can call their own. Meanwhile, VP Art offers limitless creative options, giving Veterans a way to express what they saw, heard, and experienced during service. Classes explore new techniques and principles, while group settings let them share their stories.

“This is such a super-peaceful and serene place, and at any given time, we have 20 or more volunteers helping keep the wheels moving,” Brown said. Veterans Point shares the ranch with the Lena Pope Foundation, which offers its own counseling services, and Steps With Horses, which offers equine-assisted therapy. “Our mission is simple, really. We want to facilitate connection for veterans and their families. We need people around us who understand what we are going through. It’s a network of people who want to see you succeed.”

Since joining the program and becoming the director, Brown has helped the organization shift from a reactive approach to more proactive efforts. Previously, Veterans Point focused mostly on transactional services for Veterans already in crisis.

When they asked Veterans what they could do better, the overwhelming response was that they needed community.

“We wanted to know what we could do to prevent them from being homeless or going through a divorce, and the answer was community. It really was that simple—attractive programs that got the Veterans involved before they started drinking, became overwhelmed by PTSD, or lost their house, job, or wife. We bring people together.”

Once that connection and camaraderie form, Veterans Point has resource partners to help with housing, disability benefits, employment options, and more.

“We’ve just been creating, adapting, and expanding our efforts ever since,” Brown added. “We don’t have clients. We have members of a community. That’s why they keep coming back—because they feel like they belong.”

If you know a Veteran who could benefit from the community Veterans Point is creating, or you would like to volunteer or donate to this worthy cause, please visit veteranspoint.org or call 701-866-2758.